The District Night Markets is an exciting series of events kicking off in Calgary this spring and summer.

Hosted by Marketspot at the District at Beltline, there will be five different night markets throughout spring and summer. Offering delicious food, live music, and a curated artisan market, the first of these events will be held on May 25.

Marketspot hosts several pop-ups and markets throughout the year, with an emphasis on supporting small and local businesses. The District at Beltline is a food hub of restaurants and vendors with a green space that will lend itself perfectly to events like this.

Located on 11th and 12th Avenue SW in Calgary, just off of 2nd Street SW, this hub for food and fun is ideally situated right in the heart of the Beltline community.

Right in the heart of the District at Beltline is Central Taps, a popular sports bar, and 33 Acres, one of the coolest breweries around.

We can’t wait for summer and all of the fun events to come to YYC. Make sure to check out these free events, running from May to September.

When: May 25, June 22, July 20, August 17, and September 14 from 4 to 8 pm

Where: The District at Beltline — 227 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

