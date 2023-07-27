There are some incredible Calgary restaurant openings coming up. It’s been an exciting trend in the city that doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

In August, several exciting new Calgary restaurants, bars, and food spots will open their doors, from cocktail bars to vegan spots. Many of these new places may even become some of the best places to eat in YYC.

Here are four Calgary restaurant and bar openings to get excited about next month.

This secret and hidden concept will be a themed bar, replicating the vibe, atmosphere, drinks, and remixed music of the Prohibition Era in the 1920s. This room will offer the chance to feel dangerous and reflects on a time back when alcohol was banned and people had to sneak around to drink and have fun.

Ownership is hoping for an August 1 opening.

Address: It’s a secret!

Back in April, the team announced it would be opening sometime in the fall of 2023. We didn’t have a location yet, but we do now: 110 8835 Macleod Trail SW.

Construction has started, so here’s hoping that it opens in August. Specializing in Indonesian food, the award-winning menu here has consistently appealed to vegan and non-vegan diners in Edmonton.

Address: 110 8835 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

This new spot is opening soon at 905 13th Street SE. The menu here will specialize in yakitori paired with drinks and more. Here’s to hoping that the grand opening happens sometime in August.

Address: 905 13th Street SE, Calgary

Opening soon, this new outpost will be located on the corner of 17th Avenue and 7th Street. It’s an exciting addition to the vibrant area with many great places to grab a bite. It’ll be nice to have this right here in YYC and not just crave it every time we drive to Canmore or Banff.

It’s opening sometime in August, so stay tuned.

Address: 738A 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

