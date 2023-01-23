The dates have just been revealed for the year’s most epic meat and beer festival — Brewery & The Beast.

This highly anticipated summer event celebrates all things beer, meat, and local products and restaurants.

Brewery & The Beast is set to return to Calgary on Sunday, August 27, at a venue that will be announced soon.

This one-of-a-kind, ultra-meaty outdoor culinary experience features chefs cooking up locally sourced products and ingredients and aims to educate guests about becoming conscientious consumers and buying local – all while filling their stomachs with a ton of high-quality grub.

Local and regional farms provide the highest quality meats made into pig roasts, sausages, smoked meats, classic BBQ, etc.



Normally attendees get a personal wooden board complete with a cup holder for their beer and a hand/facecloth between chowing down on dozens of local purveyors, restaurants, and chef creations.

Last year, some of the best restaurants in Calgary were showcasing their skills, like Major Tom, Model Milk, National, Rodney’s Oyster House, Jinbar, and more.

Along with the delicious grub and cold beer, there was also a stage for live music throughout the day.

With events in Vancouver, Victoria, and Calgary, Brewery & The Beast provides funding to various community organizations like SAIT, the Island Chefs Collaborative, and the Hawksworth Young Chef Scholarship Program.

Stay tuned for details on this incredible summer event that is sure to sell out quickly.

Brewery & The Beast Calgary 2023

When: August 27, from 12 to 4 pm

Where: TBD

