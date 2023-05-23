Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The University District Night Markets is an exciting series of events kicking off in Calgary this spring and summer.

Hosted by Marketspot at Central Commons Park, there will be five different night markets throughout spring and summer. Offering delicious food, live music, and a curated artisan market, the first of these events will be held on Wednesday, May 31.

Marketspot hosts several pop-ups and markets throughout the year, with an emphasis on supporting small and local businesses. The University District is a food hub of restaurants and vendors like Borough Bar & Grill or Banquet Bar.

There will be more than 30 local vendors, live music, and unique entertainment at this family-friendly and free event.

Located at 4410 University Ave NW in Calgary, these fun summer events are some of the best YYC food events of the year. Make sure to check out these free events, running from May to September.

When: The last Wednesday of each month, starting May 31, from 5 to 9 pm

Where: Central Commons Park in University District

