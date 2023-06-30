Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The 36th Annual Marda Gras Street Festival is returning to Calgary this summer!

Kicking off on Sunday, August 13 from 10 am to 5 pm, on 33rd Avenue between 19th Street and 22nd Street SW, this is Calgary’s longest-running street festival. It’s back for its 36th year!

The streets will transform into Bourbon Street to create a unique family-friendly event with over 200 local artisans, makers, food trucks, and more. There will also be live entertainment, interactive games, dancing, and the iconic (and adorable) Pet Pageant, to name a few.

It’s free for all ages and a chance to experience and explore the incredible neighbourhood of Marda Loop.

“Having a community event like Marda Gras is so important in Calgary to provide an opportunity for residents to come together, connect, and celebrate with one another,” said Alysia Rissling, Canadian Olympic Bobsledder and Marda Gras Pet Pageant emcee, in a media release.

“I truly believe these events are important to foster a sense of belonging and strengthen the social fabric for all Calgarians, and it enhances the overall well-being of the community which we really need in our COVID recovery.”

“I may be biased, but the pet pageant is the best – who doesn’t get excited over the opportunity to be around a bunch of dogs!” Rissling added.

It’s definitely on the list for one of the most exciting food events coming to YYC.

Annual Marda Gras Street Festival

When: Sunday, August 13 from 10 am to 5 pm

Where: 33rd Avenue between 19th Street and 22nd Street SW

Price: FREE

