12 best new restaurants that opened in Calgary this spring

Many of the best new restaurants in Calgary opened up this spring, just in time for a sunny, patio-filled summer.

The dining scene in YYC is flourishing with people excited to try new menus and revisit their favourite places.

The only difficult part is knowing which new food spots are worth going to, and which ones might not be for you. Luckily, we’ve compiled a list of some of our favourite gems that opened over the last few months.

These are some of the best new restaurants that opened in Calgary this spring.

The Artist Lounge is a hip new tapas and cocktail bar inside of a popular Calgary art gallery.

This spot is located inside the Ruberto Ostberg Gallery, a vibrant centre for all kinds of artists to showcase their work. The monthly exhibits mean beautiful walls that are always changing and a comfortably stylish place to grab a bite and drink.

There are 15 different tapa plates to order at The Artist Lounge, created by Chef Trent Bochek. The Mexican chicken flautas, kimchi pork wontons, and bourbon caramel donuts are all (obviously) must orders.

Address: Ruberto Ostberg Gallery – 2108 – 18 Street NW, Calgary

Sorella Trattoria is an authentic pasta restaurant with fun twists on dishes.

This new concept promises a “fresh take on Italian with the wisdom of generations of family tradition.” Located at 1036 Centre Street N, this pasta restaurant’s name means sister because every guest is to be treated like family.

The entire food menu is split into small plates, vegetables, pasta, and meat and fish. Each one is authentically made but with modern twists that never feel like it’s trying too hard.

Address: 1036 Centre Street N, Calgary

Blowers & Grafton is a Canadian East Coast-inspired street food and bar eatery.

Known for East Coast comforts, like excellent Halifax-style food, craft beers, and a solid happy hour, it was fantastic to see the restaurant add a new location in YYC.

Fish tacos, mussels buckets, and the signature and traditional fried pepperoni are just a few ways Blowers & Grafton brings a taste of the Maritimes to the city.

Address: 12650 Symons Valley Road NW, Calgary

This Inglewood spot is a heck of a time; servings, craft beer, fantastic wine, and delicious Hong Kong-adjacent cuisine killer cocktail. Chef and co-owner Chris Wong places fun, modern, and Western twists on traditional dishes.

The menu at Gwailo is perfectly paired with cold beers and great cocktails. It’s made up of sharable starters, bowls, larger plates, desserts, and even shoa kao sticks; traditional charcoal-grilled sticks served with a side of house tare.

Address: 1214 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

One of the most popular breweries in Vancouver, 33 Acres Brewing Company, just opened in Calgary. 33C (C for Calgary) will bring an entirely new boutique brewing concept to YYC, right in the heart of the Beltline community and next to the newly opened Central Taps.

There is seating for 60 people inside the taproom and room for 40 people on the stunning patio space with a fireplace.

The space inside is spectacular, with tons of wooden tables and colourful booths, neon signs and other artwork covering the walls, TVs seen from every angle, games like billiards, ping pong, a mini-bowling alley, and a life-size Price is Right wheel.

Address: University District – #220, 3953 University Avenue NW, Calgary

This new taproom aims to be a safe space for everyone with beautiful coastal vibes, a local connection, and a great selection of craft beers.

It may not be one of the best new restaurants in Calgary, but it’s one of the best new taprooms.

Address: 4545 Bowness Road NW, Calgary

And Some Flower Cafe, a charming flower and cafe spot in Calgary’s Sunnyside community, just opened, and it’s unbearably beautiful. The team perfectly arranges fresh hand-picked flowers and bouquets.

And, of course, there’s some fantastic food here too.

Savoury dishes include full breakfast plates with shrimp, bagels, bacon, and eggs. Lighter fare available, like the cauliflower bowl, is a must-try. On the sweeter side, decadent French toast and different croffles are on the menu.

Address: 540 7th Avenue NW, Calgary

From the team behind Pho Dau Bo, this contemporary Vietnamese restaurant features a menu of traditional dishes with modern twists.

The food menu features a modern spin from the owners of Pho Dau Bo, and they have created some truly stunning dishes. Spicy peanut soup, Vietnamese subs with pork belly, roasted bone marrow, and the popcorn bone-in quail with fried basil and spicy mayo are fresh takes on dishes we already love.

Address: 1609 Centre Street NW, Calgary

Surfy Surfy is a spot for tacos, burritos, beer, and more in CF Chinook Centre.

The food is mostly taco- and burrito-style Mexican food, with modern twists and culinary influences from California, Asia, and anywhere the beach lifestyle is enjoyed. Appetizers and snacks include classics like corn fritters, French fries, and chicken wings, but with unique flavours and ingredients like kimchi seasoning and spicy ketchup on the fries, or wings with yuzu kosha ranch.

The room is also one of the most visually stunning rooms in Calgary.

Address: CF Chinook Centre – 6455 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

