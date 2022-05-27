The Artist Lounge, a hip new tapas and cocktail bar inside of a Popular Calgary art gallery, has finally opened.

This long-awaited opening has been in the making since 2018 and it’s finally here!

This spot is located inside the Ruberto Ostberg Gallery, a vibrant centre for all kinds of artists to showcase their work.

The monthly exhibits mean beautiful walls that are always changing and a comfortably stylish place to grab a bite and drink.

There are 15 different tapa plates to order at The Artist Lounge, created by Chef Trent Bochek. The Mexican chicken flautas, kimchi pork wontons, and bourbon caramel donuts are all (obviously) must orders.

There’s even a chimichurri rib-eye steal slider, topped with provolone, roasted garlic aioli, chimichurri, and arugula.

As for the handcrafted cocktails made from homemade syrups, they are shaken, stirred, and poured by the “barchitect” Jimmy Nguyen. Every single one of the drinks is completely different and unlike anything you’ve likely seen before.

The Bizarro Negroni, a twist on the Italian classic, is stirred with fortified and clarified milk, ginger, wormwood, aperol, torino vermouth, and butterfly peas blossom-infused gin.

If the art here wasn’t enough of a reason to visit the Ruberto Ostberg Gallery, then this new lounge certainly is.

Stop by and see what the hype is all about!

The Artist Lounge

Address: Ruberto Ostberg Gallery – 2108 – 18 Street NW, Calgary

Instagram