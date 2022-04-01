After much anticipation, Rising Tides Taproom, a new inclusive community taproom, will open in Calgary at the end of the month.

This new taproom aims to be a safe space for everyone in a beautiful room with coastal vibes, a local connection, and a great selection of craft beers.

This beautiful taproom in the Montgomery community will open at the end of the month, on April 27.

The gorgeous decor of lush plants, beach-wood tables, and the aquamarine wallpaper illustrated with bold images of sea-life is immediately eye-catching.

“Think a bright and airy Tofino beach house living room (minus the ocean view),” Ali Goulet and Katie McNeil, the owners of Rising Tides Taproom, told Dished.

“We have incorporated lots of coastal elements in our art: wood, tile and many plants. We hope to be a little escape in Calgary where you can come to feel the ease of the west coast way.”

That’s intriguing enough for us, but it’s also the food, beer, and overall concept that has had people talking about this new neighbourhood spot.

“We are going to have a fun rotational market style menu with snacks and items from a whole bunch of local favourites and hidden gems,” said the two owners.