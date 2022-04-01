Rising Tides Taproom opens in Calgary this month
After much anticipation, Rising Tides Taproom, a new inclusive community taproom, will open in Calgary at the end of the month.
- You might also like:
- Calgary's favourite summer street festival expanding onto 17th Ave this year
- 8 MASSIVE food items to try at these Calgary food spots
- 9 superior grocery stores for the best shopping in Calgary
This new taproom aims to be a safe space for everyone in a beautiful room with coastal vibes, a local connection, and a great selection of craft beers.
This beautiful taproom in the Montgomery community will open at the end of the month, on April 27.
View this post on Instagram
The gorgeous decor of lush plants, beach-wood tables, and the aquamarine wallpaper illustrated with bold images of sea-life is immediately eye-catching.
“Think a bright and airy Tofino beach house living room (minus the ocean view),” Ali Goulet and Katie McNeil, the owners of Rising Tides Taproom, told Dished.
“We have incorporated lots of coastal elements in our art: wood, tile and many plants. We hope to be a little escape in Calgary where you can come to feel the ease of the west coast way.”
That’s intriguing enough for us, but it’s also the food, beer, and overall concept that has had people talking about this new neighbourhood spot.
“We are going to have a fun rotational market style menu with snacks and items from a whole bunch of local favourites and hidden gems,” said the two owners.
“Delicious sandwiches, samosa platters, hand pies, charcuterie boards and cheese plates, baked goods… things that go great with drinks with pals!” Goulet and McNeil also told Dished, speaking about the food menu that will be offered.
“Our drink menu consists of a really exciting 12 tap list with a focus on featuring women, BIPOC and LGBTQ2S+ operations, as well as a tightly curated unique wine menu, an extensive non-alcoholic drink menu and some innovative canned cocktails and ciders,” they also said.
It’s this focus on featuring women, BIPOC, and LGBTQ2S+ operations that makes this concept of an inclusive taproom so unique.
“Inclusive community taproom means a space that is safe for everyone to come and be themselves authentically,” said Goulet and McNeil.
“This means we tolerate no transphobia, homophobia, racism, sexism, or violence.”
“We are a space for the queer community to gather safely and also a space for those who believe in kindness, peace, equality and love to come and enjoy some of the best beer in the city!” they added.
The owners are excited about making drinking feel like we can also do some good, and that’s why they came up with the “reverse happy hour” idea.
“One of the features of our space is our Giving Wall, where three local charities will be featured,” they told Dished.
“When you get a beer from the charity tap or during a ‘reverse happy hour’ called High Tide, you will receive a token ($1) and be able to select the charity you want to support.”
View this post on Instagram
It’s a fun idea that we can’t wait to try immediately after stepping into this long-awaited space.
The team here has been trying to get Tegan and Sara here to celebrate the official opening as well.
“As my partner and I are queer women who grew up in the ’90s/’00s in Calgary, Tegan and Sara were the soundtrack to our queer coming of age,” the owners told Dished.
“When we found out that they were back in Calgary filming their TV show, High School, during the time that we were opening, we got it in our minds that it would be an amazing full-circle moment to invite them to come and see the inclusive community space we have created.”
“Figuring out a way to invite them has been a fun escape from the stress of the opening, and we got a chance to meet them and invite them in person last week, and it was great!”
Rising Tides Taproom
Address: 4545 Bowness Road NW, Calgary