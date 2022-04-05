And Some Flower Cafe, a charming flower and cafe spot in Calgary’s Sunnyside community, just opened and it’s unbearably cute.

Coffee shops, brunch spots, and flower shops coming together as one business seem to be all the rage right now, and this space is an adorable one with beautiful bouquets, bright drinks, espresso-style coffee, and an amazing food menu.

There really is no place like this in the city right now.

Fresh hand-picked flowers and bouquets are beautifully arranged by the team at And Some, from flower pots, to bouquets of tulips or roses, and even themed arrangements.

The flowers are a sweet-smelling draw to coming here, but the drinks and food alone make it an incredible cafe to visit.

Savoury dishes here include full breakfast plates with shrimp, bagels, bacon, and eggs, as well as lighter fare, like the cauliflower bowl. On the sweeter side, decadent French toast and different croffles can be ordered as well.

Espresso-style coffees, lemonades, house-brewed cold teas, and non-coffee lattes topped with fruit, chocolate, and herbs are a few of the options that make this place even more special.

This entire space is filled with plants, wooden decor, stools, tables, and all of it is sun-soaked in the warmest way.

This is definitely one of the best spots for a date in YYC, and the flowers are already right here.

Check this new space and concept out.

And Some Flower Cafe

Address: 540 7th Avenue NW, Calgary

Instagram