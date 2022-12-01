8 magical places in Vancouver to take holiday photos

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
It’s finally the holiday season and time for twinkling lights, bright nights, and bundling up while wandering in a winter wonderland.
When you need the perfect holiday photo and want to have a bit of fun while you’re at it – here’s where you should go.
1. The Christmas Store at Potters
Worth the trip to Surrey, check out Potters for surprisingly great photo ops. The store is so richly decorated for the holidays that you can take a ton of fun snaps while you shop.
2. Reflections: The Winter Terrace
Whether you go for brunch or late-night cocktails, you’re sure to grab a great holiday-themed photo with your friends while treating yourself at Reflections.
3. šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square
Wander by the Art Gallery and check out the massive tree. It’s hard to get a bad photo of this plaza, and it looks even better in the snow.
4. Burnaby Village
A small magical Christmas town right here in Metro Vancouver? Worth a trip, and worth taking out your phone for a few photos.
5. Grouse Mountain
There are so many instagrammable spots at the Peak of Christmas at Grouse Mountain, from the ice rink to the glittering arch of lights.
6. Vancouver Christmas Market
A holiday season isn’t complete without snapping a few pics at the Christmas Market. Whether you love to ride the carousel or cheers with your glühwein, there are limitless possibilities.
7. VanDusen Festival of Lights
Our very own winter wonderland in the city, you’re guaranteed to have at least a few gems in your camera roll after a night spent wandering the gardens.
8. Downtown Vancouver
Honestly, just walking around downtown Vancouver at night during the holidays you’re going to find a ton of photo-ops from the giant ornament at Nordstrom to the Lights of Hope at St. Paul’s Hospital.
