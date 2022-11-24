8 BC small towns that become magical in the winter

Looking to make your life look more like a holiday movie? You need to get out of the city and get yourself to one of BC’s picturesque winter-loving towns.

From shopping and eating in their cute historic downtowns to finding the best places to ski, you’ll love what you find on your next winter road trip.

Here’s a list of the best BC small towns during the wintertime:

Kimberley

We love the Platzl, Kimberley’s pedestrian-only downtown, where you can eat, shop, and play. Back in the ’70s, the whole place had a Bavarian village vibe, and there’s even the world’s tallest free-standing cuckoo clock here that you can “cheers” with.

Fernie

If you’re looking for a postcard-perfect winter destination in BC, Fernie is where it’s at. This historic mountain town is over 100 years old and filled with charm.

Fort St. John

Fort St. John is worth checking out for its High On Ice Winter Festival, happening from February 17 to 20. The town transforms into a real-life winter wonderland complete with whimsical ice slides and carvings.

Revelstoke

There are so many things to do in Revelstoke besides skiing. From the hot springs to the restaurants in town, a trip to Revy is never a bad idea.

Rossland

In the Kootenays, Rossland is an underrated ski town that still has its authenticity. As you’re bundled up, walk along the snow-covered, historic Columbia Avenue to get a feel for this cute winter town.

Nelson

If you’ve never been to Nelson in the winter, you need to make this a priority. The town is so funky and draws many creative types. You’ll find plenty of heritage buildings, a nice main shopping street, and hidden gems you would be hard-pressed to find anywhere else.

Golden

Spend a wintery weekend in Golden, surrounded by snow-capped mountains. Golden makes for an excellent basecamp for any winter outdoor adventure, and its cute downtown core gives you all the small-town vibes you want.

Fort Langley/Chilliwack

We know, Fort Langley and Chilliwack were on the list of best BC towns to visit in the fall. But for all the reasons that make them great to visit in the autumn, they are perhaps even more spectacularly compounded in winter. Hallmark holiday movies are literally filmed on these two towns’ streets and a day spent wandering the shops here gives you major main character in a holiday movie energy.