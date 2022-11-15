The holidays in Vancouver just wouldn’t be as bright without the Lights of Hope.

St. Paul’s Foundation’s massive light display outside of St. Paul’s Hospital has been an annual Christmastime tradition and fundraising campaign since 1998.

More than 100,000 lights and hundreds of shining stars recognizing the support of generous donors will be officially switched on Thursday, November 17. The giant display will shine nightly on Burrard Street until January 6, 2023.

Now in its 25th year, Lights of Hope raises funds for equipment, life-saving research, community programs, and other essential services at St. Paul’s and other Providence Health Care hospitals and long-term care homes in BC.

According to St. Paul’s Foundation, donations to the campaign have totalled over $47 million throughout its history, with hundreds of thousands of patients and residents impacted by donors’ generosity.

“Right now patients are facing some of their darkest and most trying medical moments, and they need two things: hope and the best medical care we can possibly deliver,” said Dick Vollet, President and CEO at St. Paul’s Foundation, in a release. “Donors to the Lights of Hope fundraising campaign provide for the greatest needs of our patients and residents with urgently needed equipment, life-saving research, critical comforts and other essentials. Offering hope and exceptional care when people need it most.”

Visitors to the Lights of Hope kickoff event on Thursday, November 17 will enjoy live entertainment from St. Andrew’s-Wesley United Church Choir and Sarabande, from the Vancouver Bach Family of Choirs. There will also be photos with Santa, food trucks and free hot chocolate from Beyond Coffee.

You can visit the craft zone to make holiday cards for residents living in St. Paul’s long-term care homes.

And those wanting to take the lights’ magic with them wherever they go can purchase limited-edition Hope at Home star lanterns at the on-site mini store or at lightsofhope.com. The lanterns were inspired by the nightly cheer for frontline healthcare workers.

Another way to give during the annual campaign is by purchasing Lights of Hope 50/50 raffle tickets. Proceeds from the 50/50 raffle will help provide urgent care as well as comfort and compassion to patients, long-term care residents, and their families across the province.

Visitors are asked to check lightsofhope.com before stopping by the display on Burrard Street for up-to-date information on how to enjoy the Lights of Hope safely in accordance with provincial health office guidelines.

When: November 17, 2022

Time: 6 to 8 pm (Lights illuminate shortly after 6:30 pm)

Where: St. Paul’s Hospital – 1081 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

Daily Hive is a proud sponsor of St. Paul’s Hospital’s 2022 Lights of Hope