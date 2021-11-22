Vancouver's iconic glittering holiday ornament returns (PHOTOS)

Is that, sleigh bells we hear?

A glittering holiday icon has returned to Vancouver as the CF Pacific Centre ornament was installed this week.

The walk-through light dome installation has become a staple in the city in recent years for shoppers to snap pics and get excited for the season.

You can walk the plush red carpet and stand beneath the mistletoe surrounded by twinkling lights.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsea Wentworth (@kelseawentworth)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steven (@stevenwu93)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adriana (@angducky)

Find the walk-through holiday ornament in downtown Vancouver. It’s outside Nordstrom Pacific Centre at 701 West Georgia Street, right next to the Vancouver City Centre Station.

Who are you taking with you to get pics?