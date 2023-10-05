20 fun things to do in Vancouver this long weekend: October 6 to 9

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The Thanksgiving long weekend is upon us, and there’s so much to see and do!

Make the most of your time with our roundup of 20 fantastic things to do around Metro Vancouver from October 6 to 9. VIFF, Cranberry Festival, and more.



What: The fifth annual Latin American Heritage Month Festival, presented by Latincouver, is taking place from October 6 to November 2 in venues throughout the city.

This year’s festival will feature over 160 artists and 60 shows, events and workshops. There will even be a show-stopping performance by Grammy Award-winning Colombian rockers Aterciopelados.

When: October 6 to November 2, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues on Granville Island and around Vancouver

Cost: Free and ticketed events; learn more online

What: Richmond Night Market is back for another season filled with epic eats and live entertainment. The largest night market in North America draws crowds from across the province who travel to check out the 600+ international food items up for order. There is also a ton of unique shopping and the diverse lineup of nightly performances on the 50-foot stage.

When: Fridays to Sundays until October 9, 2023

Time: Friday from 7 pm to 12 am; Saturday from 6 pm to 12 am; Sunday from 7 pm to 11 pm (Holiday hours may vary)

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)

Admission: $8 for general admission, free for children under seven and seniors over 60.

Harrison Pumpkin Festival What: Onos Farms’ inaugural Harrison Pumpkin Festival will feature a bumper crop of pumpkins to choose from, seasonal floral displays, and more. The farm family adds that there are numerous picture-perfect giant pumpkins weighing 200 pounds or more on-site that are growing bigger each day. In addition to traditional smooth pumpkins, guests will discover dramatically ribbed and ridged ones in the patch. When: Thursdays to Sundays until October 29, while supplies last (also open October 9)

Time: 11 am to 5 pm (Thursday and Friday), 10 am to 5 pm (Saturday and Sunday), 10 am to 3 pm (Thanksgiving Monday)

Where: 5039 Lougheed Highway, Agassiz

Tickets: $15 per person, free for infants two and under; purchase online Pumpkins After Dark What: Pumpkins After Dark is an outdoor experience set to haunt Swangard Stadium and Central Park. Guests can expect to see over 6,000 pumpkins that are hand-carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, movie and pop culture icons, and more. Pumpkins After Dark will showcase live gourd carving demos and serve up fall treats and sweets for the guests. A number of food trucks will be on-site each evening. When: October 6 to 31, 2023

Time: Various time slots

Where: Swangard Stadium – 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby (The main entrance will be located at the Southwest Entrance of the stadium.)

Cost: Starting at $18.95 for ages 17 and up, $15.95 for ages 4 to 16, and free to children three and under. A family pack and flex passes are also available; purchase online. Vancouver Canucks vs Calgary Flames What: The Canucks begin the new NHL season at Rogers Arena this month, with preseason matches including the Calgary Flames on October 6. When: October 6, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online The BOG at Riverside Cranberry Farm What: Just an hour’s drive from Vancouver, the Riverside Cranberry Farm is opening for the new season. Don stylish hip waders and waddle down the ladder straight into a flooded field. Surrounded by floating red berries, you’ll feel like a kid again, gently wading through the water. Be sure to take the Harvest Walk before you take the plunge. This self-guided tour of the field’s perimeter lets you watch the harvest in real-time. When: Various dates until October 9, 2023

Time: Various time slots.

Where: The BOG at Riverside Cranberry Farm – 26885 88th Avenue, Langley

Cost: Various prices, purchase online Thanksgiving Dinner at Showcase Restaurant What: Looking for a tasty way to celebrate Thanksgiving this weekend? Invite your friends and family to a delicious dinner being served by Showcase Restaurant & Bar at Vancouver Marriott Pinnacle Downtown. The three-course dinner includes an Autumn sweet potato bisque to start, a traditional turkey dinner, porcini mushroom lasagna or pan-seared kuterra salmon as the main, and pumpkin cheesecake or caramelized pear galette for dessert. The best part is there are no dishes to do afterwards! When: October 7 to 9, 2023

Where: Showcase Restaurant & Bar at Vancouver Marriott Pinnacle Downtown – 1122 West Hastings, Vancouver

Cost: $59 per person; reserve online

What: Monster Jam is returning to the Pacific Coliseum for four gigantic events. The world champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks will be tearing up the dirt in epic competitions of speed and skill. And fans can even get up close to the giant machines.

When: October 6 to 8, 2023

Time: 7 pm (Friday and Saturday), 1 pm (Saturday and Sunday). Pit Party from 10:30 am to noon

Where: Pacific Coliseum – 100 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: BC Lions’ CFL season roars on at BC Place this week with a matchup against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on October 6.

When: October 6, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: The 28th annual Fort Langley Cranberry Festival returns to the riverside community on Saturday, October 7.

A large turnout is expected as an estimated 35,000 guests attend the cranberry celebration each year. And there are lots of activities for everyone to enjoy throughout the day.

When: October 7, 2023

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Fort Langley Village

Admission: Free of charge

What: Support local and shop one-of-a-kind gifts from over 45 small businesses, artists, entrepreneurs, and creatives at the Fall Pop-Up Shop. Made in the 604 has curated a lineup of unique vendors offering jewellery, candles, giftware, home décor, clothing, artisanal chocolates, and more.

Admission is free, and the first 25 people in the doors at the Heritage Hall will receive market money to spend at any vendor booth.

When: October 8, 21, 22, and November 4 and 5, 2023

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Heritage Hall – 3102 Main Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free; register online

What: Fright Nights, one of western Canada’s scariest haunts, is returning to Vancouver for the upcoming Halloween season. And we can’t wait to visit the scream park!

The highly anticipated Playland attraction is celebrating its 20th anniversary on select nights starting Friday, October 6, and running through to Halloween night.

Visitors can experience the immersive Halloween-themed experience with eight haunted houses, over 19 heart-pounding rides, spooky décor, roaming monsters, thrilling live performances, and more.

When: Select dates between October 6 and 31, 2023

Time: 6 pm to midnight on October 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, and 28; 6 to 11 pm on all other open dates. An expedited line for park entry with an Early Access Pass is also available.

Where: Playland at the PNE — 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $30, purchase online

Vancouver International Film Festival 2023 What: Movie lovers will discover approximately 140 feature films and 100 shorts from around the world at VIFF 2023. The festival’s 42nd edition will also include insightful talkbacks, conferences, live performances, and other special events. The extensive lineup will be shown on 10 screens at seven venues across the city, with organizers inviting everyone to come together for the cinema celebration. When: Now until October 8, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Single tickets range from $13 to $18, with ticket packs and festival passes also available. VIFF+ Members receive discounts on all VIFF tickets, and the free U25 membership offers additional discounts to those between the ages of 19 and 25. Purchase online.

What: Brewhalla has two big beer and music celebrations events in October to help you enjoy the most of fall. Enjoy a wide variety of local brewers, live performances by Michaela Whitcomb and Cameron Whicomb (Chilliwack), and Antonio Larosa and Side One (Surrey). There will also be food trucks, games, and more.

When: October 7 and 28, 2023

Time: 12 pm to 6 pm (Chilliwack), 6 to 11 pm (Surrey)

Where: Watson Park (Chilliwack), Cloverdale Fairgrounds (Surrey)

Tickets: Online

Vancouver International Music Competition: Final Round and Gala Concert

What: The Vancouver International Music Competition invites all music lovers to the Final Round at The Chan Centre on October 7 and 8 and to the Gala Concert at the Vancouver Playhouse on October 9.

Talented musicians from around the world will showcase their talents in the live competition’s Final Round, while the Gala Concert will feature the grand prize winners of the piano and strings categories and special guest performers from different parts of the world. Instruments featured include piano, violin, viola, cello, and harp. A musical celebration not to be missed.

When: October 7 and 8, 2023 (final round)

Time: 9 am to 7:30 pm (Saturday), 9 am to 1:30 pm (Sunday)

Where: The Chan Centre for the Performing Arts – 6265 Crescent Road, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $27.75 plus fees, purchase online.

When: October 9, 2023 (gala concert)

Time: Doors 1 pm, show 2 pm

Where: Vancouver Playhouse – 600 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $19, purchase online.

What: Guildford Town Centre and Imagine Exhibitions are transporting visitors back in time to the Age of Reptiles. The Dinosaurs Around The World exhibition uses state-of-the-art animatronics, immersive storytelling based on cutting-edge research, and thrilling design elements for a family-friendly experience for dino enthusiasts and shoppers.

Guildford Town Centre is also offering a special Gift with Purchase promotion, and all guests can also scan a QR code upon exiting the exhibit for a chance to win a $1,000 shopping spree.

When: Now until October 9, 2023

Time: Regular mall hours

Where: Centre Court at Guildford Town Centre – 10355 152 Street, Surrey

Cost: Free

What: Every day until October 8, Parallel 49 Brewing will be celebrating Oktoberfest in their massive biergarten. Come enjoy live music, a Bavarian food menu and German-style beers. Plus, there will be a contest each night for the best-dressed Oktoberfest outfit.

The band fires up from 5:30 to 8 pm on Mondays through Thursdays, and on Fridays, they play from 5:30 to 10 pm. Music on Saturdays runs from 4:30 to 10 pm and on Sundays from 2:45 to 8 pm.

When: Now until October 8, 2023

Time: Opens at 11 am daily

Where: Parallel 49 – 1950 Triumph Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free. Limited reservations are available; book via [email protected].

What: Sometimes, all you want for a fall day is to see the pretty oranges and reds of the trees. The VanDusen Botanical Garden is the perfect place for this.

They also host Harvest Days for a more festive experience, including live Bluegrass music sessions, fall-inspired craft time for the kids, and a scarecrow-themed maze. It’s fun for the whole family.

When: October 7 to October 29, 2023

Time: Various time slots

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5151 Oak Street, Vancouver

Price: $12.30 for ages 19 to 64, $8.60 for youth (13 to 18) and seniors (65+), $6.15 for children aged five to 12, free for infants four and under.

What: Arts Club Theatre in partnership with Citadel Theatre presents the timeless musical comedy thriller Little Shop of Horrors. Audiences will be introduced to Seymour, a nerdy flower shop assistant, and the fast-talking, fast-growing organism Audrey Two.

Audrey Two helps Seymour win over his crush, but is the price for love and fame too steep? Laugh and sing along to iconic songs like “Somewhere That’s Green,” “Dentist!,” “Suddenly Seymour,” and more.

When: Now until October 8, 2023

Time: Various time

Where: Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage – 2750 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: starting from $39, purchase online