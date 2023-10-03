Fort Langley's huge Cranberry Festival returns this Thanksgiving weekend

A Thanksgiving tradition that has spanned nearly three decades is making its highly anticipated return to Fort Langley this fall.

The 28th annual Fort Langley Cranberry Festival returns to the riverside community on Saturday, October 7.

A large turnout is expected as an estimated 35,000 guests attend the cranberry celebration each year. And there are lots of activities for everyone to enjoy throughout the day.

Organizers say there will be dozens of marketplace vendors to discover at Cranberry Festival 2023, with wares including cranberry wine, artisan crafts, handmade items, and more available for purchase.

There will also be food vendors on-site ready to make your mouth water. And you’ll want to spend a full day at the fest, as there will be a full lineup of live entertainment to check out.

And, of course, expect plenty of fresh local cranberries available for purchase, rain or shine!

“While celebrating the region’s history and tradition, with the Cranberry Festival, we want to create a great day out, support local businesses and vendors, entertain and bring the community and visitors together in the heart of Fort Langley,” said Fort Langley Project online.

When: October 7, 2023

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Fort Langley Village

Admission: Free of charge