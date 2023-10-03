EventsArtsDH Community PartnershipFall Events

A huge celebration of Latin American heritage kicks off this month in Vancouver

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Oct 3 2023, 11:55 pm
A huge celebration of Latin American heritage kicks off this month in Vancouver
Latincouver/latincouver.ca

A month-long celebration of everything Latin American heritage is returning to Vancouver and there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

The fifth annual Latin American Heritage Month Festival, presented by Latincouver, is taking place from October 6 to November 2 in venues throughout the city.

This year’s festival will feature over 160 artists and 60 shows, events and workshops. There will even be a show-stopping performance by Grammy Award-winning Colombian rockers, Aterciopelados.

Latin American Heritage Month

Latincouver is a non-profit organization that promotes, connects, supports and empowers the Latin American community in BC and Canada while sharing their culture. They are also the organizers of the popular annual Carnaval del Sol event.

“In 2018, the Parliament of Canada proclaimed October to be Latin American Heritage Month, in recognition of the Latin American community’s tremendous contribution to Canadian society,” said Latincouver in a release. “This year’s 28-day celebration invites visitors of all ages to honour and experience the dynamic cultures, cuisine, music, art, and dance that comprise this rich heritage.”

Aterciopelados

Highlights of this year’s Latin American Heritage Month Festival include an Opening Ceremony – Brazilian Night on Friday, October 6 at Ocean Artworks on Granville Island and an art exhibition by Spanish artist Ángeles Agrela.

You can learn how to make your own ceviche and learn all about Mesoamerican Pottery in interactive workshops, and then join the Consulate of Guatemala in observing the traditions of Todos los Santos (Day of the Dead).

There will be a free Latin market on October 28 and 29 also on Granville Island. This popular festival staple will feature dozens of vendors, live music, face painting and more.

Arrive hungry as you’ll be able to purchase delicious foods like tacos, tamales, quesadillas, hot chocolate, mulled wine, and beer. Make sure you wear your best catrin or catrina costumes

Latincouver

For more information on all Latin American Heritage Month Festival events, visit latincouver.ca.

Latin American Heritage Month Festival 2023

When: October 6 to November 2, 2023
Time: Various times
Where: Various venues on Granville Island and around Vancouver
Cost: Free and ticketed events, learn more online

Daily Hive is a proud media sponsor of Latin American Heritage Month
