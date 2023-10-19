15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: October 20 to 22

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Another autumn weekend has arrived, and it’s filled to the brim with great events and activities!

Plan your days with our checklist of 15 fantastic events happening in Metro Vancouver from October 20 to 22. P!nk, Kitspatch, Diwali Fest, and more.

What: Diwali Fest is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year with Indian wedding-themed festivities, and everyone is invited to the parties.

On October 21, visit Chai House at Diwali in Burnaby for music and dance performances, family arts and crafts, and tasty Chai from 2 to 5 pm at Burnaby Public Library’s Bob Prittie Metrotown Branch.

When: October 21, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations, check the website for details

Cost: Free or by donation

What: BC Lions’ CFL season roars on at BC Place with a matchup against the Calgary Stampeders on October 20.

When: October 20, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Cirque du Soleil’s internationally acclaimed production of Kooza is returning to Vancouver this fall from October 21 to December 31, 2023.

Kooza follows the self-discovery adventures of the Innocent, who is magically transported to an exotic and bizarre kingdom. The 125-minute show is packed full of different visual spectacles, including silk ribbon performances, a double highwire, a skeleton dance, and the Wheel of Death.

And of course, it wouldn’t be a Cirque show without whimsical characters, playful clowns, stunning costuming and sets, and a moving live score.

When: October 21 to December 31, 2023

Time: Performance times will vary based on the date

Where: Concord Pacific Place — 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Buckle up for a double dose of pop perfection: P!nk is coming to Vancouver for two shows on her The Trustfall world tour!

P!nk has sold over 60 million albums worldwide, has four #1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and has won a Daytime Emmy Award. Born in Doylestown Township, Pennsylvania, she is also the winner of two People’s Choice Awards and was Billboard Music Award’s Icon Recipient in 2021.

When: October 20 and 21, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: One of Western Canada’s scariest Halloween events is ready to spook Vancouver for another season. And you’ll want to bring your appetite with you!

Playland’s Fright Nights attraction is celebrating its 20th anniversary on select nights starting on Friday, October 6, and running through to Halloween night.

Not only are there immersive haunted houses and heart-pounding rides to enjoy, but Fright Nights is serving up a macabre menu full of delicious treats!

When: Select dates between October 6 and 31, 2023

Time: 6 pm to midnight on October 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, and 28; 6 to 11 pm on all other open dates. An expedited line for park entry with an Early Access Pass is also available.

Where: Playland at the PNE — 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $30, purchase online

What: Support local and shop one-of-a-kind gifts from over 45 small businesses, artists, entrepreneurs, and creatives at the Fall Pop-Up Shop. Made in the 604 has curated a lineup of unique vendors offering jewellery, candles, giftware, home décor, clothing, artisanal chocolates and more.

Admission is free, and the first 25 people in the doors at the Heritage Hall will receive market money to spend at any vendor booth.

When: October 21, 22, and November 4 and 5, 2023

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Heritage Hall – 3102 Main Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free; register online