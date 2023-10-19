15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: October 20 to 22
Another autumn weekend has arrived, and it’s filled to the brim with great events and activities!
Plan your days with our checklist of 15 fantastic events happening in Metro Vancouver from October 20 to 22. P!nk, Kitspatch, Diwali Fest, and more.
Diwali Fest 2023
What: Diwali Fest is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year with Indian wedding-themed festivities, and everyone is invited to the parties.
On October 21, visit Chai House at Diwali in Burnaby for music and dance performances, family arts and crafts, and tasty Chai from 2 to 5 pm at Burnaby Public Library’s Bob Prittie Metrotown Branch.
When: October 21, 2023
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations, check the website for details
Cost: Free or by donation
BC Lions vs Calgary Stampeders
What: BC Lions’ CFL season roars on at BC Place with a matchup against the Calgary Stampeders on October 20.
When: October 20, 2023
Time: 7 pm
Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online
KOOZA by Cirque du Soleil
What: Cirque du Soleil’s internationally acclaimed production of Kooza is returning to Vancouver this fall from October 21 to December 31, 2023.
Kooza follows the self-discovery adventures of the Innocent, who is magically transported to an exotic and bizarre kingdom. The 125-minute show is packed full of different visual spectacles, including silk ribbon performances, a double highwire, a skeleton dance, and the Wheel of Death.
And of course, it wouldn’t be a Cirque show without whimsical characters, playful clowns, stunning costuming and sets, and a moving live score.
When: October 21 to December 31, 2023
Time: Performance times will vary based on the date
Where: Concord Pacific Place — 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
P!nk
What: Buckle up for a double dose of pop perfection: P!nk is coming to Vancouver for two shows on her The Trustfall world tour!
P!nk has sold over 60 million albums worldwide, has four #1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and has won a Daytime Emmy Award. Born in Doylestown Township, Pennsylvania, she is also the winner of two People’s Choice Awards and was Billboard Music Award’s Icon Recipient in 2021.
When: October 20 and 21, 2023
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Fright Nights at Playland 2023
What: One of Western Canada’s scariest Halloween events is ready to spook Vancouver for another season. And you’ll want to bring your appetite with you!
Playland’s Fright Nights attraction is celebrating its 20th anniversary on select nights starting on Friday, October 6, and running through to Halloween night.
Not only are there immersive haunted houses and heart-pounding rides to enjoy, but Fright Nights is serving up a macabre menu full of delicious treats!
When: Select dates between October 6 and 31, 2023
Time: 6 pm to midnight on October 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, and 28; 6 to 11 pm on all other open dates. An expedited line for park entry with an Early Access Pass is also available.
Where: Playland at the PNE — 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Starting at $30, purchase online
Made in the 604 – Fall Pop-Up Market
What: Support local and shop one-of-a-kind gifts from over 45 small businesses, artists, entrepreneurs, and creatives at the Fall Pop-Up Shop. Made in the 604 has curated a lineup of unique vendors offering jewellery, candles, giftware, home décor, clothing, artisanal chocolates and more.
Admission is free, and the first 25 people in the doors at the Heritage Hall will receive market money to spend at any vendor booth.
When: October 21, 22, and November 4 and 5, 2023
Time: 11 am to 5 pm
Where: Heritage Hall – 3102 Main Street, Vancouver
Admission: Free; register online
KITSPATCH: Free Pumpkin Patch in Kitsilano
What: On Saturday, October 21, pick up a free pumpkin at KITSPATCH, an event hosted by the merchants of West 4th Avenue in front of the Kitswings mural at West 4th and Burrard Street.
There’s going to be a professional photographer on-site to snap photos of the day and help you celebrate the festivities. Dogs are welcome and doggy treats will be available.
When: October 21, 2023
Time: 11 am to 3 pm
Where: In front of the Kitswings mural — Northwest Corner, West 4th Avenue and Burrard Street
Cost: Free
Haunted Village: Legends, Tales and Other Stories
What: Burnaby Village Museum’s family-friendly Haunted Village: Legends, Tales and Other Stories is transforming the 10-acre historical attraction into a magical world from October 19 to 29.
The open-air event invites guests to go on a unique self-guided walk and discover wonderous tales lifted from storybook pages and transformed into stunning displays.
When: October 19 to 22, October 26 to 29, 2023
Time: 5 to 9 pm
Where: Burnaby Village Museum – 6501 Deer Lake Avenue
Tickets: $10 (adults), $5 (children 2 to 12 years old), purchase online
Te Tangi a te Tūī
What: The Cultch and Urban Ink present the world premiere of Te Tangi a te Tūī, an unforgettable live experience that blends Māori culture with the artistry of cirque theatre, told in te reo Māori (the Māori language). The multigenerational story for all ages features soaring acrobatics, moving dance, and more at the York Theatre.
When: October 19 to 29, 2023
Time: Various show times
Where: York Theatre – 639 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Vancouver Whitecaps vs LA FC
What: Vancouver Whitecaps wrap up the MLS regular season with an exciting matchup at BC Place against Los Angeles FC on October 21.
When: October 21, 2023
Time: 6 pm
Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Cost: Various; purchase online
42nd Annual VMS Mushroom Show
What: Lower Mainland’s biggest mushroom event is returning to Vancouver this month, and it promises to be full of fungal fun!
Vancouver Mycological Society’s Fall Mushroom Show is celebrating its 42nd anniversary with unique displays, children’s activities, and of course, a massive amount of mushrooms!
When: October 22, 2023
Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $5 for non-members, $3 for members, and children under 12 are free. Purchase online
Halloween Trick or Treat Artisan Market
What: This free community event at LuLu Island Winery features local artisans, free trick-or-treating for children and dogs, hot beverages, and more. A local artisan chocolatier will also be on-site to treat parents to gourmet chocolate too, so there’s something for everyone at this Halloween market.
When: October 21, 2023
Time: 12 to 6 pm
Where: Lulu Island Winery – 16880 Westminster Highway, Richmond
Admission: Free
Forbidden Vancouver’s Lost Souls of Gastown Tour
What: Follow the lamplight and discover Vancouver’s gruesome, tragic history on the Lost Souls of Gastown Tour. Now in its 12th consecutive year, the walking tour immerses guests in an interactive, theatrical experience as they journey deep into the historic neighbourhood.
When: Now until October 31, 2023
Time: Various times, with extra times on weekends and on Halloween week.
Where: Starts at the corner of Water and Cordova Streets, beside Monaco Cafe
Cost: From $32 for adults and $29 for students and seniors. Purchase online
Lil Yachty
What: Lil Yachty has had a busy 2023, releasing his critically acclaimed Billboard 200 Top 10 album Let’s Start Here. He also made his SNL musical guest debut performance in April when he performed “the BLACK seminole” and “drive ME crazy!” off the album.
The Atlanta, GA, artist has released five studio albums and has been nominated for two Grammys, two MTV Music Awards, and three Billboard Music Awards. Lil Yachty has also worked with artists ranging from Drake to Migos and Cardi B.
When: October 21, 2023
Time: 8 pm
Where: Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre – 6066 Thunderbird Boulevard, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Cougar Creek’s House of Horrors
What: Do you love the feeling of being terrified? Then you’ll love Cougar Creek’s House of Horrors.
This haunted house in Surrey is actually three different haunted features in one, plus more ways to get your blood pumping. For 2023, you can try the brand new Sinneraria, the eerie Echoes of Abbath, and the frightful New Year’s Evil.
When: Now until October 31, 2023, plus November 3 and 4, 2023
Time: Various times
Where: 12530 72nd Avenue, Surrey
Cost: Various prices, purchase online