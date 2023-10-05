FoodEventsHalloweenFall Events

Fright Nights serving up tasty and terrifying treats this Halloween season

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Oct 5 2023, 9:20 pm
PNE Playland Fright Nights/Submitted

One of Western Canada’s scariest Halloween events is ready to spook Vancouver for another season. And you’ll want to bring your appetite with you!

Playland’s Fright Nights attraction is celebrating its 20th anniversary on select nights starting on Friday, October 6, and running through to Halloween night.

Not only are there immersive haunted houses and heart-pounding rides to enjoy, but Fright Nights is serving up a macabre menu full of delicious treats!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PNE / Playland (@pne_playland)

Get ready to sink your teeth (or fangs) into the following eerie eats!

  • Vampire Cookies (chocolate Chip Cookies with mini marshmallows, gummy worms, and red icing sugar)
  • Zombie Fingers (deep-fried KitKat bars in green donut mix and topped with almond slices and red icing sugar)
  • Onion Rings (thick-cut onions breaded and cooked to a golden brown)
  • Fright Nights Dunking Donuts (cinnamon sugar-coated donuts topped with strawberry drizzle and served with whipped cream and icing dip)
Fright Nights

PNE Playland Fright Nights/Submitted

  • Fright Night Floss (green apple cotton candy)
  • Fright Night Fingers (mini hot dogs with ketchup or fiery ketchup on a bed of seasoned crispy curly fries
  • Chilly Waffle Fries (crispy waffle fries with beef chili topped with blended cheese)
  • Walking Death Tacos (Doritos with mild salsa, corn, black beans, shredded lettuce, and topped with sour cream, blended cheese, and cilantro)
Fright Nights

PNE Playland Fright Nights/Submitted

  • Charcoal Waffle Cones (charcoal waffle cone with orange vanilla soft serve ice cream)
  • Slushie (new Fright Night flavour of Orange mango)
  • Hershey’s Hot Chocolate Hut (topping options include whipped cream, sprinkles, pumpkin cream candy, mini marshmallows, chocolate drizzle, Oreo bits and Kit Kat bar)
  • Assorted Fudge Apples (handcrafted granny smith fudge apples with assorted flavours for Fright Nights)
Fright Nights

PNE Playland Fright Nights/Submitted

New to Fright Nights this year is the brand-new haunted house, The Void. PNE describes it as “one of the scariest haunted houses in Fright Nights history,” with monstrous beasts and howling caves.

Among the other spooky houses to explore with your Scooby crew are:

  • The Bloodshed
  • Carn-Evil
  • Darkness
  • Fear
  • Materia Medica
  • Keepers Doll Factory
  • Haunted Mansion
Fright Nights at PNE Playland

Fright Nights at PNE Playland/Facebook

Guests are invited to participate in the nightly Opening Scaremony at 6 pm, with all of the creepy cast members welcoming them inside the park entrance. Make sure to purchase advance tickets online as event nights have limited availability and may sell out.

Fright Nights are not recommended for children 12 and under, guests 65 and older, guests with sensitivity to strobe lighting or fog machines, guests with high blood pressure and/or heart conditions, and those who are pregnant. Remember that no guest costumes or face makeup are allowed.

Fright Nights at Playland 2023

When: Select dates between October 6 and 31, 2023
Time: 6 pm to midnight on October 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, and 28; 6 to 11 pm on all other open dates. An expedited line for park entry with an Early Access Pass is also available.
Where: Playland at the PNE — 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Starting at $30, purchase online

