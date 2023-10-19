EventsHalloweenSponsoredFall Events

Kitsilano's annual pumpkin patch returns to West 4th Ave this weekend

Katy Brennan
Katy Brennan
|
Oct 19 2023, 3:30 pm
Kitsilano's annual pumpkin patch returns to West 4th Ave this weekend

Halloween is right around the corner — and nothing screams spooky season quite like a visit to the pumpkin patch.

If you’re still on the hunt for the perfect carving pumpkin, don’t fret! Vancouverites don’t have to drive to a farm outside of the city to experience some autumnal magic, as Kitsilano’s annual Kitspatch festival is back for another year.

This one-of-a-kind urban pumpkin patch, brought to you by No Frills West 4th, takes place at the Kitswings Mural on West 4th Ave and Burrard Street this Saturday, October 21.

The best part? All pumpkins are free!

There’s no need to register for the event; all you need to do is show up, pick a pumpkin, and snap a few fall-themed photos at the very Instagrammable mural.

A professional photographer will be available during the day from 11 am to 3 pm to help you take the perfect picture.

The event is sure to be a fun outing for the whole family. Pets are also welcome and there will even be some delicious treats up for grabs for furry friends.

For more information about Kitspatch 2023, click here.

Kitspatch 2023

When: Saturday, October 21
Where: The Kitswing Mural on West 4th Ave and Burrard Street
Cost: Free!

Katy Brennan
