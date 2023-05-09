EventsConcerts

Lil Yachty is sailing into Vancouver on his upcoming global tour

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
May 9 2023, 6:22 pm
Lil Yachty is sailing into Vancouver on his upcoming global tour
Lil Yachty (Live Nation/Submitted)
Hip-hop star Lil Yachty is embarking on a huge global tour to support his latest album, and he’s bringing the party to Vancouver this fall.

The 25-year-old rapper is set to perform at Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre on Saturday, October 21.

Tickets for The Field Trip tour go on sale starting Friday, May 12, at 10 am. Fans in Toronto and Montreal will also get a chance to see Lil Yachty live in 2023.
View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CONCRETE BOY BOAT^ (@lilyachty)

Lil Yachty has already had a busy 2023, releasing his critically acclaimed Billboard 200 Top 10 album Let’s Start Here. He also made his SNL musical guest debut performance in April where he performed “the BLACK seminole” and “drive ME crazy!” off the album.

The Atlanta, GA, artist has released five studio albums and has been nominated for two Grammys, two MTV Music Awards, and three Billboard Music Awards. Lil Yachty has also worked with artists ranging from Drake to Migos and Cardi B.

Lil Yachty

When: October 21, 2023
Time: 8 pm
Where: Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre – 6066 Thunderbird Boulevard, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 12 at 10 am

