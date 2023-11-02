15 fun things to do in Vancouver this weekend: November 3 to 5
The first weekend of November is already here. Don’t forget to fall back!
And how will you spend that extra hour? Why not use it to check out these 15 great events happening around Metro Vancouver from November 3 to 5? Vancouver Whitecaps, The Wizard of Oz, and more.
Vancouver Whitecaps vs LA Galaxy: MLS Cup Playoffs
What: The Whitecaps are facing off against LAFC in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs. Tickets are selling fast for the Vancouver Whitecaps’ first home playoff game in six years, with fans having already bought more than 20,000 tickets for the upcoming matchup.
When: November 5, 2023
Time: 4:30 pm
Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Cost: Various; purchase online
2023 Modulus Festival
What: Explore an intricate blend of musical genres and sonic landscapes at the 2023 Modulus Festival. A curated lineup of diverse and talented artists pushes the boundaries of music and creativity, from avant-garde compositions to cutting-edge performances.
Whether you’re a first-time attendee seeking something new or a longtime Music on Main fan, the Modulus Festival is the place to be for inspiring and unique music.
When: November 3 to 6, 2023
Time: Various times
Where: The Roundhouse, ANNEX, The Ironworks and The Post at 750
Tickets: Pay what you will from $19 to $72. An All-Access Pass is also available for $169 until November 1. Purchase online.
Made in the 604 – Fall Pop-Up Market
What: Support local and shop one-of-a-kind gifts from over 45 small businesses, artists, entrepreneurs, and creatives at the Fall Pop-Up Shop. Made in the 604 has curated a lineup of unique vendors offering jewellery, candles, giftware, home décor, clothing, artisanal chocolates and more.
Admission is free, and the first 25 people in the doors at the Heritage Hall will receive market money to spend at any vendor booth.
When: November 4 and 5, 2023
Time: 11 am to 5 pm
Where: Heritage Hall – 3102 Main Street, Vancouver
Admission: Free; register online
The 27th Annual Vancouver Asian Film Festival
What: VAFF’s 27th annual event features 131 films, 35 in-person and virtual programs, and over 20 world premieres. It also welcomes Festival Ambassador Grace Park, known for her work in A Million Little Things, Hawaii Five-O, The Border, and Battlestar Galactica.
This year’s theme is “Creating Opportunities,” which reflects the VAFF’s commitment to supporting emerging and established filmmakers from Asian-Canadian and Asian diaspora communities by providing access to resources, mentorship, funding, and networking opportunities.
Where: November 2 to 12, 2023
Time: Various times
When: In person at International Village Cineplex and Scotiabank Theatre, as well as virtual programs
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
The Ghosts Of New Westminster
What: Paranormal investigators and seasoned guides lead guests on a haunted tour of New Westminster and the dark secrets that remain. Meet a roving collection of strange personalities and guests, hear spooky stories, and discover evidence of the unknown during this one-hour activity.
When: November 3, 4, 9, 10 and 11, 2023
Time: 8 pm and 9:15 pm
Where: Hyack Square – 800 Columbia Street, New Westminster (Meet in front of the “Wait for me Daddy” sculpture.)
Cost: $25 plus fees. Purchase online
Autumn Harvest Afternoon Tea
What: Folks can head into Notch8’s tea salon this fall and enjoy a variety of bites inspired by the cozy season. Tea lovers can look forward to an array of savoury and sweet offerings, including a Butternut Squash Tart, a Mushroom and Thyme puff-pastry pinwheel, and a Brie and Pear Tea Sandwich.
On the sweet side of things, expect Spiced Latte Coffee Cake, a Ginger Pear Tart, and of course, Fairmont’s fluffy scones in a seasonal cinnamon sugar maple variety with cream and apple compote. There will even be a seasonal cocktail program during the tea.
When: Now until November 19, with seatings held Thursday through Sunday and statutory holiday Mondays
Time: 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm
Where: Notch8 Restaurant & Bar — 900 West Georgia Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $69 per person
The Wizard of Oz
What: Ctora Theatre brings L. Frank Baum’s beloved novel to life on Granville Island this month. Get swept up in the adventure of The Wizard of Oz and follow along as Dorothy meets good witches, bad witches, animals that talk, scarecrows that walk, and more along the Yellow Brick Road.
Will she make it to the Wizard in Emerald City and find her way home safely? You’ll have to watch the show to find out.
When: November 3 to 12, 2023
Time: Various times
Where: Granville Island Stage – 1585 Johnston Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online Canna Zhou
The Haunted Sea at the Cannery
What: The Haunted Sea at the Gulf of Georgia Cannery invites visitors of all ages to meet eerie sea creatures and explore the discovery of colourful underwater decor created from upcycled materials.
When: Now until November 5, 2023
Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Where: Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site – 12138 Fourth Avenue, Richmond
Cost: $10.75 for seniors, $12.50 for adults, free for society members and youth 17 and under
Vancouver Canucks vs Dallas Stars
What: Quinn Hughes and the Vancouver Canucks take on Jamie Benn and the Dallas Stars at Rogers Arena on November 4.
When: November 4, 2023
Time: 7 pm
Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Cost: Various; purchase online
Cheese and Meat Festival 2023
What: The Vancouver Cheese and Meat Festival, happening at The Pipe Shop in North Vancouver, is a “gastronomic adventure” filled with the best in international and local cuisine.
The festival is all about indulging in the small plate, so be ready to discover over 40 vendors showcasing their finest products through elevated bites.
When you arrive at The Pipe Shop, you’ll receive your own charcuterie board (yours to bring home) and a tasting glass for sipping. So you’ll be fully equipped to discover the finest flavours with your all-inclusive ticket.
When: November 4, 2023
Time: Various tasting sessions
Where: The Pipe Shop – 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver
Tickets: Online
BC Lions vs Calgary Stampeders
What: BC Lions’ CFL season roars on with a home Western Semi-Finals matchup against the Calgary Stampeders at BC Place on November 4.
When: November 4, 2023
Time: 3:30 pm
Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Cost: Various; purchase online
Diwali Fest 2023
What: Diwali Fest is celebrating its 20th anniversary with Indian wedding-themed festivities, and everyone is invited to the parties.
Diwali Fest 2023 continues with a colourful celebration of light at Diwali Coquitlam. The Haldi on Friday, November 3, from 6 to 9 pm features an artist talk with Sandeep Johal and Sara Khan, community and vendor booths, and a musical and dance showcase.
Festivities wrap up on Sunday, November 5, with Diwali Downtown Surrey from 2 to 5 pm at Surrey City Hall. Delight in the excitement of a Baraat (wedding day procession) and Shaadi (wedding ceremony) at this family-friendly event.
When: November 3 and 5, 2023
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations; check the website for details
Cost: Free or by donation
Bear Creek Lights
What: Nights may get longer in the fall, but that just means there’s more time to enjoy some stunning outdoor lights in Metro Vancouver.
The City of Surrey is hosting the 11th annual Bear Creek Lights from November 3 to 17 at one of the city’s most popular green spaces. This year’s festival is described as a “magical wonderland,” perfect for all ages to enjoy.
When: November 3 to 17, 2023 (closed on November 11)
Time: 4:30 to 9 pm, with entry times every 30 minutes
Where: Bear Creek Park – 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey
Tickets: Free, register online
Metro Vancouver Croissant Crawl
What: Get ready to choose your own flaky adventures because the Metro Vancouver Croissant Crawl is back, and it’s bigger and better than ever!
This buttery and delicious event highlights some of the most creative and mouthwatering croissant creations from participating vendors, and organizers are excited for foodies to try them all.
When: Now until November 14, 2023
Where: Participating bakeries and cafes around the city. See the list of locations online.
Lumière Festival 2023
What: Showcasing a variety of artists, including international artists from France, Poland, and the United States, the Lumière Festival will feature illuminated artworks, light-based projections, dynamic performances, and interactive workshops that will help bring a little light to the darkest season.
Different interactive, light-based pieces will be on display in more than 10 locations across downtown Vancouver, including the West End, Yaletown, and Gastown neighbourhoods.
When: November 2 to 6, 2023
Where: Various locations throughout Downtown Vancouver
Cost: Free