15 fun things to do in Vancouver this weekend: November 3 to 5

The first weekend of November is already here. Don’t forget to fall back!

And how will you spend that extra hour? Why not use it to check out these 15 great events happening around Metro Vancouver from November 3 to 5? Vancouver Whitecaps, The Wizard of Oz, and more.

What: The Whitecaps are facing off against LAFC in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs. Tickets are selling fast for the Vancouver Whitecaps’ first home playoff game in six years, with fans having already bought more than 20,000 tickets for the upcoming matchup.

When: November 5, 2023

Time: 4:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Explore an intricate blend of musical genres and sonic landscapes at the 2023 Modulus Festival. A curated lineup of diverse and talented artists pushes the boundaries of music and creativity, from avant-garde compositions to cutting-edge performances.

Whether you’re a first-time attendee seeking something new or a longtime Music on Main fan, the Modulus Festival is the place to be for inspiring and unique music.

When: November 3 to 6, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: The Roundhouse, ANNEX, The Ironworks and The Post at 750

Tickets: Pay what you will from $19 to $72. An All-Access Pass is also available for $169 until November 1. Purchase online.

What: Support local and shop one-of-a-kind gifts from over 45 small businesses, artists, entrepreneurs, and creatives at the Fall Pop-Up Shop. Made in the 604 has curated a lineup of unique vendors offering jewellery, candles, giftware, home décor, clothing, artisanal chocolates and more.

Admission is free, and the first 25 people in the doors at the Heritage Hall will receive market money to spend at any vendor booth.

When: November 4 and 5, 2023

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Heritage Hall – 3102 Main Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free; register online

What: VAFF’s 27th annual event features 131 films, 35 in-person and virtual programs, and over 20 world premieres. It also welcomes Festival Ambassador Grace Park, known for her work in A Million Little Things, Hawaii Five-O, The Border, and Battlestar Galactica.

This year’s theme is “Creating Opportunities,” which reflects the VAFF’s commitment to supporting emerging and established filmmakers from Asian-Canadian and Asian diaspora communities by providing access to resources, mentorship, funding, and networking opportunities.

Where: November 2 to 12, 2023

Time: Various times

When: In person at International Village Cineplex and Scotiabank Theatre, as well as virtual programs

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

The Ghosts Of New Westminster What: Paranormal investigators and seasoned guides lead guests on a haunted tour of New Westminster and the dark secrets that remain. Meet a roving collection of strange personalities and guests, hear spooky stories, and discover evidence of the unknown during this one-hour activity. When: November 3, 4, 9, 10 and 11, 2023

Time: 8 pm and 9:15 pm

Where: Hyack Square – 800 Columbia Street, New Westminster (Meet in front of the “Wait for me Daddy” sculpture.)

Cost: $25 plus fees. Purchase online Autumn Harvest Afternoon Tea What: Folks can head into Notch8’s tea salon this fall and enjoy a variety of bites inspired by the cozy season. Tea lovers can look forward to an array of savoury and sweet offerings, including a Butternut Squash Tart, a Mushroom and Thyme puff-pastry pinwheel, and a Brie and Pear Tea Sandwich. On the sweet side of things, expect Spiced Latte Coffee Cake, a Ginger Pear Tart, and of course, Fairmont’s fluffy scones in a seasonal cinnamon sugar maple variety with cream and apple compote. There will even be a seasonal cocktail program during the tea. When: Now until November 19, with seatings held Thursday through Sunday and statutory holiday Mondays

Time: 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm

Where: Notch8 Restaurant & Bar — 900 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $69 per person

What: Ctora Theatre brings L. Frank Baum’s beloved novel to life on Granville Island this month. Get swept up in the adventure of The Wizard of Oz and follow along as Dorothy meets good witches, bad witches, animals that talk, scarecrows that walk, and more along the Yellow Brick Road.

Will she make it to the Wizard in Emerald City and find her way home safely? You’ll have to watch the show to find out.

When: November 3 to 12, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Granville Island Stage – 1585 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online Canna Zhou

What: The Haunted Sea at the Gulf of Georgia Cannery invites visitors of all ages to meet eerie sea creatures and explore the discovery of colourful underwater decor created from upcycled materials.

When: Now until November 5, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site – 12138 Fourth Avenue, Richmond

Cost: $10.75 for seniors, $12.50 for adults, free for society members and youth 17 and under

What: Quinn Hughes and the Vancouver Canucks take on Jamie Benn and the Dallas Stars at Rogers Arena on November 4.

When: November 4, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

Cheese and Meat Festival 2023 What: The Vancouver Cheese and Meat Festival, happening at The Pipe Shop in North Vancouver, is a “gastronomic adventure” filled with the best in international and local cuisine. The festival is all about indulging in the small plate, so be ready to discover over 40 vendors showcasing their finest products through elevated bites. When you arrive at The Pipe Shop, you’ll receive your own charcuterie board (yours to bring home) and a tasting glass for sipping. So you’ll be fully equipped to discover the finest flavours with your all-inclusive ticket. When: November 4, 2023

Time: Various tasting sessions

Where: The Pipe Shop – 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: Online BC Lions vs Calgary Stampeders What: BC Lions’ CFL season roars on with a home Western Semi-Finals matchup against the Calgary Stampeders at BC Place on November 4. When: November 4, 2023

Time: 3:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

Diwali Fest 2023 What: Diwali Fest is celebrating its 20th anniversary with Indian wedding-themed festivities, and everyone is invited to the parties. Diwali Fest 2023 continues with a colourful celebration of light at Diwali Coquitlam. The Haldi on Friday, November 3, from 6 to 9 pm features an artist talk with Sandeep Johal and Sara Khan, community and vendor booths, and a musical and dance showcase. Festivities wrap up on Sunday, November 5, with Diwali Downtown Surrey from 2 to 5 pm at Surrey City Hall. Delight in the excitement of a Baraat (wedding day procession) and Shaadi (wedding ceremony) at this family-friendly event. When: November 3 and 5, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations; check the website for details

Cost: Free or by donation