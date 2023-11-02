EventsDevelopmentUrbanized

BC's largest indoor bike park is throwing a huge party in North Vancouver this weekend

Daniel Chai
Nov 2 2023, 10:32 pm
North Shore Bike Park/Facebook

North Shore Bike Park, the province’s biggest indoor bike playground, is hosting a huge shindig at Capilano Mall this weekend, and everyone is invited.

Mountain bikers, BMXers, and dirt jumpers have been riding at the 65,000 sq ft space since this summer. Now cyclists of all ages plus non-riders will be gathering for the grand opening party on Saturday, November 4.

The indoor biking attraction will feature interactive booths, contests and demos, races and prizes, and more in the massive former Sears department store space.

Guests of North Shore Bike Park’s grand opening party will meet professional riders from the mountain bike, BMX, and scooter industries, including a strong contingent of women riders.

City of North Vancouver Mayor Linda Buchanan will lead a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 pm and stick around to enjoy tasty food and drinks from Pine Sushi, Captain’s Oven Pizza, and more, along with a live DJ.

North Shore Bike Park

North Shore Bike Park/Facebook

The fun continues into the evening when the prize draws take place, and the beer and cocktail bar opens for happy hour. The night wraps up with live music from Captain Deebs & The Boat Riderz at 8 pm, plus performances by DJ G Rock and DJ Skitch.

“The North Shore Indoor Bike Park is exactly what North Van needed,” said professional mountain biker Geoff Gulevich. “It gives a lot of people the freedom to ride and improve in a controlled environment without battling daylight or the elements.”

North Shore Bike Park

North Shore Bike Park/Facebook

North Shore Bike Park Grand Opening

When: November 4, 2023
Time: 11 am to 11 pm
Where: 943 Marine Dr, North Vancouver (inside Capilano Mall)
Admission: $29.99 for a full day of riding ($19.99 and $24.99 for Groms), free for non-riders.

