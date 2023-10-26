10 Vancouver concerts for music lovers to check out in November

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A brand new month means new concerts happening in Vancouver!

Turn the music up with these 10 bands and artists coming to town in November. Check out Shania Twain, Depeche Mode, Jonas Brothers, and more.

And for more fun things happening around town, be sure to visit our Listed section.

What: The legendary Shania Twain is coming back to Rogers Arena with her acclaimed Queen of Me Tour.

Twain has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, and her 1997 album Come On Over has sold more than 40 million copies worldwide. It’s not only the best-selling country album of all time but the best-selling studio album by a female artist in any genre.

When: November 14, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Put your dancing shoes on, Vancouver! World-renowned Euro-disco group Boney M is coming to town. The coolest part is that they’ll be joined by original lead singer Liz Mitchell.

With smash hits like “Rivers of Babylon,” “Daddy Cool,” and the unmistakable “Rasputin,” the group has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, including eight number-one singles and three number-one albums.

When: November 17, 2023

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre — 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $64.50 to $89.50, purchase online

What: Travis Scott’s tour is in support of his record-breaking album Utopia, which has been lauded by critics and well-received by fans of the Texan-born rapper.

Scott has been nominated for eight Grammy Awards and has four number-one hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

When: November 10, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The Jonas Brothers are back on the road and fans can catch the group live in Vancouver this November. They are set to perform five albums every night, with hits from their entire catalogue.

While you may remember them for their emergence onto the pop scene with songs such as “Burning Up” and “SOS,” the brothers have revamped themselves in recent years, releasing a variety of hit songs including “Leave Before You Love Me,” “Only Human,” and “Sucker.”

When: November 11, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Singer and songwriter MacKenzie Porter has four Canadian country number-one songs under her belt, including “About You,” “These Days,” “Seeing Other People,” and “Pickup”. She is also an accomplished actress with roles in Travelers and Hell on Wheels.

When: November 12, 2023

Time: Doors 5 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 West Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: $27.50 plus fees, purchase online

What: The Shrek Rave, presented by Modo-Live is notorious for people’s costumes of iconic characters from the classic tale. Get some friends together and dance the night away dressed as Lord Farquaad, Princess Fiona, or the Three Blind Mice.

DJs will be playing memorable Shrek hits while the visuals from the hit films make you feel as happy as an ogre in a swamp.

When: November 25, 2023

Time: 10 pm (doors) to 2 am

Where: The Pearl – 881 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $25 plus fees, purchase online

What: In 1998, Ms. Lauryn Hill released her hit solo album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill — now she’s celebrating it with a Vancouver concert. The album’s silver jubilee tour will also feature the iconic hip-hop group The Fugees.

Hill is best known for The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, which produced hits such as “Doo Wop (That Thing)” and “Everything is Everything” and won five Grammy Awards. She’s also known for her political activism.

When: November 12, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Juno Award-winning and multi-platinum-selling artists The Tenors bring their latest Christmas tour to Vancouver. Enjoy a selection of songs from the group’s popular Christmas albums as well as other holiday classics.

When: November 26, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The Beaches are coming to the Orpheum with the Blame My Ex tour. The Toronto-based group has six #1 singles on Canadian Alt Radio and two Juno Awards under their belts.

The alt-rock group has opened for artists such as Avril Lavigne, The Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters, and Alanis Morissette, with Elton John declaring that “(I) love them, love them, love them.”

When: November 12, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Orpheum Theatre – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Kiss is one of the most prolific bands of all time and helped launch an era of rock ‘n roll megastars. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, and have devoted their final tour to the legion of KISS Army fans.

When: November 8, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: We just can’t get enough of live music. That’s why we’re excited that Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Depeche Mode is bringing the Memento Mori World Tour to Rogers Arena.

Depeche Mode, currently made up of Dave Gahan and Martin Gore, are the forefathers of the synth-pop genre. They have over 100 million records and performed for over 35 million fans around the world.

When: November 24, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online