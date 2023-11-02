Taylor Swift announces Vancouver 2024 Eras Tour dates

Vancouver Swifties’ “Wildest Dreams” have been answered.

Taylor Swift has finally announced Eras Tour dates in the Canadian city that was left out in the initial rollout.

In her Instagram stories on Thursday, Swift added three new Eras Tour stops in Vancouver in 2024.

Fans can finally see the pop star live on December 6, 7 and 8 at BC Place.

As usual, Swifties will need to sign up as a Verified Fan to get a chance to grab tickets. Registration is now open until November 4 and tickets will go on sale November 9 on Ticketmaster.

If you’re waitlisted or don’t get a Verified Fan code, fortunately you have one more option.

On top of the usual Ticketmaster Verified Fans process, fans of the Midnights singer can also sign up with RBC Avion Rewards to try and get an access code.

In August, The Eras Tour was rumoured to be coming to Vancouver by a popular celebrity gossip site, and thankfully, the rumours are true.

Visit here for more info on the Eras Tour dates in Vancouver.