20 fun things to do in Vancouver this long weekend: November 10 to 13

Another week has come and gone, leaving us Vancouverites with another long weekend filled with great events to enjoy!

Here are 20 things to do around Metro Vancouver from November 10 to 14: Festival, Christmas Store and more.

What: Victory Square’s Remembrance Day Service is the oldest continuing annual ceremony in Vancouver, beginning in 1924. This ceremony includes the Last Post, the Lament, the change of the guard, wreath-laying, the parade of veterans, and more.

When: November 11, 2023

What: 10 am to 12 noon

Where: Victory Square — 200 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

Circle Craft Holiday Market What: A tradition for nearly 50 years, Circle Craft features nearly 300 makers, creators, and artists at the Vancouver Convention Centre. You can find clothing designers, potters, jewellers, metal and woodworkers, glass blowers, and candle and even skateboard artists — just to name a few. When: Now until November 12, 2023

Time: 10 am to 9 pm (Wednesday to Friday), 10 am to 7 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, free for children 12 and under. Save 50% off admission after 5 pm on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Purchase online Ms. Lauryn Hill and The Fugees What: In 1998, Ms. Lauryn Hill released her hit solo album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill — now she’s celebrating it with a Vancouver concert. The album’s silver jubilee tour will also feature the iconic hip-hop group The Fugees. Hill is best known for The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, which produced hits such as “Doo Wop (That Thing)” and “Everything is Everything” and won five Grammy Awards. She’s also known for her political activism. When: November 12, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The Christmas Store at Potters is back for its 19th year of delighting shoppers with its opulent holiday displays and a massive array of decor items, stocking stuffers, and one-of-a-kind gifts.

Every year, this garden centre in Surrey transforms its 28,000-square-foot space into a yuletide wonderland. And The Christmas Store offers more than just shopping.

When:

Now to December 24: Monday, Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday, 9 am to 6 pm

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, 9 am to 7 pm

Where: 19158 48th Avenue, Surrey

Admission: Free

Vancouver Giants vs Portland Winterhawks What: Cheer on the Vancouver Giants as they take on the Portland Winterhawks in CHL action at Langley Events Centre on Friday, November 10. When: November 10, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200 Street, Langley

Cost: Various, purchase online Remembrance Day at the Japanese Canadian War Memorial What: All are welcome to attend the Remembrance Day ceremony at the Japanese Canadian War Memorial in Stanley Park, which begins at 10:40 am. There will be a reception after the ceremony at the Vancouver Rowing Club beginning at 11:30 am. When: November 11, 2023

Time: 10:40 am

Where: Japanese Canadian War Memorial in Stanley Park

What: Travis Scott’s tour is in support of his record-breaking album Utopia, which has been lauded by critics and well-received by fans of the Texan-born rapper.

Scott has been nominated for eight Grammy Awards and has four number-one hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

When: November 10, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

Broadway Across Canada – Hadestown What: Calling all musical theatre fans! Broadway Across Canada is bringing an iconic lineup to Vancouver, and it’s your chance to see everything you love about Broadway without a trip to NYC. Hadestown won eight 2019 Tony Awards, including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. The acclaimed new show is described as a love story for all generations. When: Now until November 12, 2023

Time: 8 pm from Thursday to Saturday, 2:30 pm on Saturday and Sunday, and 7:30 pm Sunday

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online Mackenzie Porter What: Singer and songwriter MacKenzie Porter has four Canada Country number-one songs under her belt, including “About You,” “These Days,” “Seeing Other People,” and “Pickup.” She is also an accomplished actress with roles in Travelers and Hell on Wheels. When: November 12, 2023

Time: Doors 5 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 West Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: $27.50 plus fees, purchase online

What: VAFF’s 27th annual event features 131 films, 35 in-person and virtual programs, and over 20 world premieres. It also welcomes Festival Ambassador Grace Park, known for her work in A Million Little Things, Hawaii Five-O, The Border, and Battlestar Galactica.

This year’s theme is “creating opportunities,” which reflects the VAFF’s commitment to supporting emerging and established filmmakers from Asian-Canadian and Asian diaspora communities by providing access to resources, mentorship, funding, and networking opportunities.

Where: Now until November 12, 2023

Time: Various times

When: In person at International Village Cineplex and Scotiabank Theatre, as well as virtual programs

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The annual Chutzpah! Festival celebrates all aspects of Jewish culture, with Canadian and international artists performing theatre, comedy, dance, music, and more at venues around Vancouver. Highlights include a Taraf Syriana in concert with Sephardic Jewish, Syrian, and Roma traditions, heartfelt monodrama Whistler, and The Debaters – The Chutzpah! Edition.

When: Now until November 23, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: New Westminster is honouring the service of veterans past and present with a Remembrance Day ceremony at City Hall Cenotaph. There will also be livestreamed coverage beginning at 10:25 am on Facebook, YouTube, and Telus Optik channel 345 (Community Connections).

When: November 11, 2023

Time: 10:15 am parade assembly, 10:30 am ceremony

Where: City Hall Cenotaph – 511 Royal Avenue, New Westminster

What: Iconic bag manufacturer Herschel is bringing its huge warehouse sale back to Vancouver for a second year.

With double the space and double the inventory, this year’s sale looks set to be even bigger and better than before. Shoppers can expect to find incredible deals on backpacks, duffles, travel accessories, apparel, and luggage — with up to 75% off.

When: November 8 to 13, 2023

Time: 9 am to 9 pm (Wednesday to Friday), 9 am to 7 pm (Saturday and Sunday), 9 am to 2 pm (Monday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East, Convention Halls A and B — 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

What: Chor Leoni’s presents the 32nd annual Remembrance Day observance at St. Andrew’s-Wesley United. The program of music and readings showcases diverse perspectives on war and injustice and honours those who sang their songs. Boundless is a concert for community contemplation, reflection, and dreams of peace.

When: November 10 and 11, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm (Thursday), 2 and 5 pm (Friday)

Where: St. Andrew’s Wesley United Church – 1022 Nelson Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The 10th annual Winter Treasures Artisan Market is filled with handcrafted gifts for everyone on your list. Visit PoMoArts to discover pottery, jewellery, art, and more created by BC artists.

When: Now until December 20, 2023

Time: 10:30 am to 9 pm (weekdays), 10 am to 4:30 pm (weekends)

Where: PoMoArts — 2425 St. Johns Street, Port Moody

Admission: Free

What: The Royal Canadian Legion – West Vancouver Branch #60 invites members of the public to come together and honour veterans and those currently serving in the Canadian Armed Forces. There will be a parade starting at 10:45 am from 18th Street and proceeding along Marine Drive to the Memorial Park Cenotaph.

When: November 11, 2023

Time: 10:45 am

Where: Memorial Arch in Memorial Park – Marine Drive between 19th Street and 20th Street

What: The Jonas Brothers are back on the road, and fans can catch the group live in Vancouver this November. They are set to perform five albums every night, with hits from their entire catalogue.

While you may remember them for their emergence onto the pop scene with songs such as “Burning Up” and “S.O.S.,” the brothers have revamped themselves in recent years, releasing a variety of hit songs, including “Leave Before You Love Me,” “Only Human,” and “Sucker.”

When: November 11, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Visitors will find over 85 farms and producers and a selection of food and coffee trucks. Shop for fruits and veggies, eggs and dairy, meat, prepared food, craft beverages, craft items, and more.

When: Every Saturday until March 30, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: 50 E 30th Avenue and Ontario Street, Vancouver

What: Get ready to choose your own flaky adventures, because the Metro Vancouver Croissant Crawl is back, and it’s bigger and better than ever!

This buttery and delicious event highlights some of the most creative and mouthwatering croissant creations from participating vendors, and organizers are excited for foodies to try them all.

When: November 1 to 14, 2023

Where: Participating bakeries and cafes around the city. See the list of locations online.

What: Festive season is just around the corner, and The Polygon Gallery is making sure that your holidays are ready to shine bright.

The vibrant public art institution in North Vancouver is hosting its annual Holiday Shop from November 15 to January 7. Visitors to the Gallery’s main floor throughout the season will discover a huge selection of unique gifts by independent makers and artists.

When: November 15, 2023 to January 7, 2024 (Closed Monday and Tuesday)

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday), 10 am to 9 pm (Thursday)

Where: The Polygon Gallery — 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Cost: Free