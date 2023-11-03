Western Canada’s largest craft fair brings holiday market to Vancouver this month

It’s never too early to start shopping for those on your holiday gift list, and a long-running artisan fair is returning to the Vancouver Convention Centre this month to help make the experience a snap!

The 2023 Circle Craft Holiday Market is taking place from November 8 to 12, with nearly 300 Canadian artisans to discover.

Circle Craft is Western Canada’s largest craft fair and will showcase a wide variety of makers, creators, and artists from as far away as Halifax, Nova Scotia. You can find clothing designers, potters, jewellers, metal and woodworkers, glass blowers, and candle and even skateboard artists — just to name a few.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @circlecraft

“This isn’t just your grandma’s Christmas craft market,” said Tanya Droege, chair of the Circle Craft Co-op and owner of seaweed skincare company Sealuxe Organics, in a release. “We have the best of the best Canadian artists who have been honing their craft for more than 40 years and notable new craftspeople who live off their trade.

“But, just like your grandma’s market, Circle Craft is all about the things that make ‘slow shopping’ valuable: it’s a celebration of sustainability, craftsmanship, creativity, and community.”

Circle Craft Holiday Market will feature 291 vendors from coast to coast spread out over 135,000 square feet of Convention Centre space.

The tens of thousands of visitors will meet 24 “Budding Artists,” 87 new vendors, and 42 members of the artist-run Circle Craft Co-op that has its flagship store on Granville Island.

Shop for Indigenous-made items, traditional crafts made modern, packaged foods, bed and bath items, and more. This year’s event will also have a focus on sustainability, recycled materials, and non-gendered, size-inclusive fashions.

Tickets for the 2023 Circle Craft Holiday Market can be purchased online and are free for children 12 and under. Visitors can also save 50% on admission after 5 pm on weekdays.

When: November 8 to 12, 2023

Time: 10 am to 9 pm (Wednesday to Friday), 10 am to 7 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: $16 for adults, $12 for seniors and youth aged 13 to 17, and free for children 12 and under. Save 50% off admission after 5 pm on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Purchase online