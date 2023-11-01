EventsChristmasShoppingWinterCurated

The biggest Christmas store in Western Canada is officially open

Nov 1 2023, 6:05 pm
The most magical place in Metro Vancouver to get inspired for the holidays has officially opened its doors. And it’s added some new festive fun for the holiday season.

The Christmas Store at Potters is back for its 19th year of delighting shoppers with its opulent holiday displays and a massive array of decor items, stocking stuffers, and one-of-a-kind gifts.

Every year, this garden centre in Surrey transforms its 28,000-square-foot space into a yuletide wonderland. And The Christmas Store offers more than just shopping.

“This is a holiday experience to rival any in the region, bringing the season to life through a multitude of remarkable displays that are full of intricate detail,” said Potters Nursery in a release.

“There are 30 themed Christmas trees throughout the store this year, including two massive, constantly spinning upside-down trees that are loaded with white lights and decorations. Bring the season to life by visiting intricately detailed, remarkable displays.”

The Christmas Store at Potters

The Christmas Store at Potters/Submitted

When you walk inside, you’re greeted by glimmering ornaments of all colours. There are over 50,000 to discover during your visit.

The store is organized into unique themes and sections, including The Dark Room, filled with 75 Christmas-themed canvas paintings and more than 60 Christmas-themed water lanterns; Petland, packed with treats for your four-legged friends; and Thru the Grapevine, expanded to showcase the world of drinks.

The Christmas Store at Potters

The Christmas Store at Potters/Submitted

Stock up for all of your holiday entertaining needs at the Gourmet Food zone, with thousands of specialty products such as locally made jellies and over 40 different flavours of hot chocolate from Montreal’s Gourmet Village.

The little ones will also enjoy a trip to MouseTown, a Potters favourite that has been completely redesigned and reimagined for 2023. Immerse yourself in the holiday spirit with the mini ski lifts, cable cars and more delightful sights.

The Christmas Store at Potters

The Christmas Store at Potters/Submitted

The Christmas Store at Potters

Hours:

  • Now through November 7: Daily, 9 am to 6 pm
  • November 8 to December 24: Monday, Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday, 9 am to 6 pm;
    Wednesday, Thursday Friday, 9 am to 7 pm

Address: 19158 48th Avenue, Surrey
Phone: 604-576-5011

With files from Sarah Anderson

