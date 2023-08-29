Travis Scott is coming to Vancouver's Rogers Arena this fall

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Just a day after being spotted in Vancouver, Travis Scott has an official date with Rogers Arena later this year.

Live Nation announced that Scott would be performing at Rogers Arena, barring any videoboard-related setbacks, on November 10, 2023.

The Vancouver date is just one of two of Scott’s Canadian stops, as he will be closing out his Circus Maximums Tour in Toronto on Friday, December 29.

Scott’s tour is inspired by his record-breaking album Utopia, which has above-average critic reviews and has been well-received by fans of the Texan-born rapper.

On Monday, Scott was spotted alongside Drake in Yaletown after a technical mishap forced the fellow rapper’s concert to be cancelled.

“Utopia ﬁnds Travis Scott at the height of his powers as a performer, songwriter, producer, and collaborator proving once again that nobody sounds like Travis. It continues to enshrine him as the culture’s foremost sonic innovator, and has been heralded as ‘album of the decade,” Live Nation wrote in a statement.

Tickets for the all-ages show go on sale this Thursday, August 31 at 10 am and will be available through Live Nation directly.