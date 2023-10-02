Ms. Lauryn Hill and The Fugees announce Vancouver concert date

In 1998, Ms. Lauryn Hill released her hit solo album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill — now she’s celebrating it with a Vancouver concert.

The album’s silver jubilee tour of North America includes two stops in Canada.

In August, Hill and the iconic hip-hop group The Fugees announced they would perform in Toronto on October 26.

On Monday, Live Nation revealed that a show had been scheduled for Vancouver on November 12 at Rogers Arena.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ms. Lauryn Hill (@mslaurynhill)

Hill is best known for The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, which produced hits such as “Doo Wop (That Thing)” and “Everything is Everything” and won five Grammy Awards. She’s also known for her political activism.

General public tickets for her upcoming Vancouver concert go on sale on Friday, October 6, at 10 am, but a one-day presale begins Wednesday.

When: Sunday, November 12

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — Vancouver