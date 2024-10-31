15 fun things to do in Vancouver this weekend: November 1 to 3
The first weekend of November is already here. Don’t forget to fall back!
How will you spend that extra hour? Why not use it to check out these 15 great events happening around Vancouver from November 1 to 3! Vancouver Whitecaps, Train Expo, Russell Peters, and more.
Cheese and Meat Festival 2024
What: The Shipyards heritage venue will host this gastronomic adventure, filled with the best in international and local cuisine. And it will feature all sorts of artisan foods and beverages, not just delicious meats and cheeses.
The Cheese and Meat Festival is all about indulging in the small plate, so be ready to discover dozens of vendors showcasing their finest products through elevated bites.
When: November 2, 2024
Time: Various tasting sessions
Where: The Pipe Shop – 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices; available online
Metro Vancouver Croissant Crawl
What: Get ready to choose your own flaky adventures because the Metro Vancouver Croissant Crawl is back, and it’s bigger and better than ever!
Running from November 1 to 21, the croissant crawl is a self-guided, limited-edition croissant tour taking place around the region. This buttery and delicious event highlights some of the most creative and mouthwatering croissant creations from participating vendors, and organizers are excited for foodies to try them all.
When: November 1 to 21, 2024
Time: Various operating hours
Where: Participating vendors across Metro Vancouver
Bear Creek Lights
What: The City of Surrey will host the 12th annual Bear Creek Lights from November 2 to 16 at one of its most popular green spaces. Invite your friends and family to join you at Bear Creek Park’s 1 km garden walking loop.
The dazzling lights are crafted to enhance the natural landscape of one of Surrey’s most popular parks. The illuminated path is designed to be safe and accessible and can be walked at your own pace.
When: November 2 to 16, 2024 (closed on November 11)
Time: 4:30 to 9 pm, with entry times every 30 minutes
Where: Bear Creek Park – 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey
Tickets: Free, register online. Walk-up guests may be admitted if space is available after pre-registered tickets are sold out.
Parade of Lost Souls 2024
What: A collaboration between the Dusty Flowerpot Cabaret and Britannia Community Centre, the Parade of Lost Souls is a thrilling performance, music, and art experience. The festivities are free to enjoy.
The paranormal processions will begin at 7:30 pm and 8:30 pm, with the route being revealed closer to the date. There is also a family-friendly Parade of Little Souls for children at 6:30 pm.
When: November 1, 2024
Time: 6:30 pm, 7:30 and 8:30 pm. Event runs until 10 pm
Where: Trout Lake and John Hendry Park, Vancouver
Cost: Free; donations welcome
Latin American Heritage Month Festival 2024
What: The sixth annual Latin American Heritage Month Festival, presented by Latincouver, is taking place from October 15 to November 3 in venues throughout the city.
This year’s festival will feature over 50 shows, events, workshops and exhibitions. There will even be a colourful Day of the Dead market to celebrate one of the most recognized Latin traditions in the world. And everyone is welcome!
When: Now until November 3, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Various venues on Granville Island and around Vancouver
Cost: Free and ticketed events; learn more online
21st Annual DTES Heart of the City Festival
What: Discover over 100 Heart of the City Festival events at over 40 locations in the Downtown Eastside and online this fall. The 21st annual event has the theme of “Threads of Connection,” and the live and virtual events include theatre, dance, storytelling, workshops, exhibits, and more.
When: Now until November 10, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Various venues
Tickets: Various prices, including free events. Purchase online
Vancouver Whitecaps vs LAFC
What: Vancouver Whitecaps continue their MLS Playoff run with a pivotal game against the LAFC on November 3 at BC Place.
When: November 3, 2024
Time: 5:45 pm
Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Cost: Various; purchase online
Russell Peters – RELAX* *It’s Not That Serious World Tour
What: Russell Peters is one of the hardest-working comics in the game, and he’s celebrating 35 years of stand-up by bringing his newest world tour to Vancouver this week.
When: November 1, 2024
Time: 7 pm
Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Cost: Various; purchase online
Vancouver’s North Shore Craft Beer Week
What: Craft beer lovers have cause for celebration because Vancouver’s North Shore Craft Beer Week is returning from November 1 to 15, 2024, to highlight all the incredible breweries on the North Shore.
You’ll be able to take part in a host of special events at different North Shore Breweries, a distillery, and a cidery that features music, food pop-ups, games, giveaways, and, most importantly, limited edition beers.
When: November 1 to 15, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Participating breweries across the North Shore
Vancouver Train Expo
What: One of Canada’s largest celebrations of everything trains is returning to Vancouver this weekend, and fans of all ages are invited to come aboard.
Vancouver Train Expo is pulling into the PNE Forum on November 2 and 3 for a full weekend of interactive activities. The annual event is open to model train enthusiasts, new railway hobbyists, and guests looking for a fun day out with family and friends.
When: November 2 and 3, 2024
Time: 10 am to 6 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday)
Where: PNE Forum — 2901 East Hastings, Vancouver
Tickets: $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, and $5 for youth ages 6 to 15. Family pack of tickets are also available. Purchase online
BC Lions vs Saskatchewan Roughriders
What: BC Lions’ CFL season roars on at BC Place with a Western Semi-final matchup against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on November 2.
When: November 2, 2024
Time: 3:30 pm
Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Cost: Various; purchase online
Tamasha Diwali
What: Tamasha is throwing a huge Bollywood party at Hollywood Theatre to celebrate Diwali. The thrilling audio-visual dance experience is hosted in partnership with the UBC Indian Students’ Association as well as residents Raytrix, Shalv, Surbee and Sabzi. The dress code for the event is traditional.
When: November 2, 2024
Time: 9:30 pm to 1 am
Where: Hollywood Theatre — 3123 West Broadway, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Betrayers at The Improv Centre
What: Fans of the hit reality show The Traitors are in for a comedy treat this fall in Vancouver.
The Improv Centre (TIC) is showcasing its deceptive side in Betrayers, its latest feature show on Granville Island. Audiences are invited to witness the comedy competition fueled by falsities and faux-friendships. Each improviser will try to be the last performer standing while using crowd suggestions for the show.
Even the audience gets a say in who they trust and who they want gone for good.
When: Fridays and Saturdays until November 2, 2024
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver
Cost: Various prices, tickets are available online
Chutzpah! Festival
What: The annual Chutzpah! Festival celebrates all aspects of Jewish culture, with Canadian and international artists performing theatre, comedy, dance, music, and more at venues around Vancouver. Highlights include comedy by Jacob Samuel, music by Itamar Erez Trio, and a dance double bill with Fortress and About Time.
When: November 1 to 10, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Jokers Wild: Pro Stand-Up Comedy
What: Jokers Canada is a travelling comedy club that showcases professional stand-ups all over Metro Vancouver, with acclaimed comics that have performed at Just For Laughs and Winnipeg Comedy Festival, on CW and the CBC, and more.
Jokers is now teaming up with Little Mountain Gallery for recurring pro-stand-up comedy events, with fresh lineups and returning favourites to enjoy on select Saturdays. Save on seats to the inaugural event using promo code DAILYHIVE25 for 25% off.
When: Select Saturdays starting November 2, 2024
Time: Doors 8:30 pm, show 9 pm
Where: Little Mountain Gallery — 110 Water Street, Vancouver
Cost: Various prices; use promo code DAILYHIVE25 for 25% off. Purchase online