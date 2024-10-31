15 fun things to do in Vancouver this weekend: November 1 to 3

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Enjoy the suite life this fall with Delta Hotels by Marriott Vancouver Downtown Suites! Make the most of your Vancouver stay with spacious suites, central downtown location, and unique restaurant & bar, Stock & Supply.

The first weekend of November is already here. Don’t forget to fall back!

How will you spend that extra hour? Why not use it to check out these 15 great events happening around Vancouver from November 1 to 3! Vancouver Whitecaps, Train Expo, Russell Peters, and more.

Be sure to check out our Listed section for more fantastic things happening around town.

And to stay up to date on everything happening in Metro Vancouver, BC, and beyond, sign up for our newsletters!

What: The Shipyards heritage venue will host this gastronomic adventure, filled with the best in international and local cuisine. And it will feature all sorts of artisan foods and beverages, not just delicious meats and cheeses.

The Cheese and Meat Festival is all about indulging in the small plate, so be ready to discover dozens of vendors showcasing their finest products through elevated bites.

When: November 2, 2024

Time: Various tasting sessions

Where: The Pipe Shop – 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; available online

You might also like: Free holiday market in North Vancouver offers a pet photo session

Fan Expo reveals first huge celebrity guest coming to Vancouver

Free dazzling outdoor light festival returns to Surrey this week

Metro Vancouver Croissant Crawl What: Get ready to choose your own flaky adventures because the Metro Vancouver Croissant Crawl is back, and it’s bigger and better than ever! Running from November 1 to 21, the croissant crawl is a self-guided, limited-edition croissant tour taking place around the region. This buttery and delicious event highlights some of the most creative and mouthwatering croissant creations from participating vendors, and organizers are excited for foodies to try them all. When: November 1 to 21, 2024

Time: Various operating hours

Where: Participating vendors across Metro Vancouver Bear Creek Lights What: The City of Surrey will host the 12th annual Bear Creek Lights from November 2 to 16 at one of its most popular green spaces. Invite your friends and family to join you at Bear Creek Park’s 1 km garden walking loop. The dazzling lights are crafted to enhance the natural landscape of one of Surrey’s most popular parks. The illuminated path is designed to be safe and accessible and can be walked at your own pace. When: November 2 to 16, 2024 (closed on November 11)

Time: 4:30 to 9 pm, with entry times every 30 minutes

Where: Bear Creek Park – 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey

Tickets: Free, register online. Walk-up guests may be admitted if space is available after pre-registered tickets are sold out. Parade of Lost Souls 2024 What: A collaboration between the Dusty Flowerpot Cabaret and Britannia Community Centre, the Parade of Lost Souls is a thrilling performance, music, and art experience. The festivities are free to enjoy. The paranormal processions will begin at 7:30 pm and 8:30 pm, with the route being revealed closer to the date. There is also a family-friendly Parade of Little Souls for children​ at 6:30 pm. When: November 1, 2024

Time: 6:30 pm, 7:30 and 8:30 pm. Event runs until 10 pm

Where: Trout Lake and John Hendry Park, Vancouver

Cost: Free; donations welcome Latin American Heritage Month Festival 2024 What: The sixth annual Latin American Heritage Month Festival, presented by Latincouver, is taking place from October 15 to November 3 in venues throughout the city. This year’s festival will feature over 50 shows, events, workshops and exhibitions. There will even be a colourful Day of the Dead market to celebrate one of the most recognized Latin traditions in the world. And everyone is welcome! When: Now until November 3, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues on Granville Island and around Vancouver

Cost: Free and ticketed events; learn more online 21st Annual DTES Heart of the City Festival What: Discover over 100 Heart of the City Festival events at over 40 locations in the Downtown Eastside and online this fall. The 21st annual event has the theme of “Threads of Connection,” and the live and virtual events include theatre, dance, storytelling, workshops, exhibits, and more. When: Now until November 10, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues

Tickets: Various prices, including free events. Purchase online

What: Vancouver Whitecaps continue their MLS Playoff run with a pivotal game against the LAFC on November 3 at BC Place.

When: November 3, 2024

Time: 5:45 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online