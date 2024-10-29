Fan Expo reveals first huge celebrity guest coming to Vancouver

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Fan Expo Vancouver, one of BC’s largest pop-culture events, is back in town this winter and the first celebrity guest has been revealed.

Sci-fi superstar Alan Tudyk will pose for photos, answer questions, and sign autographs during the convention, which will take place from February 21 to 23, 2025.

There will also be many other special guests, activities, and events to experience at the Vancouver Convention Centre. Tickets are on sale now.

Alan Tudyk is beloved for many iconic roles throughout his career, including as Wash in Firefly and Serenity, K-2SO in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Andor, and Heihei in Moana.

The Primetime Emmy-nominated actor is also very familiar with Vancouver and BC thanks to his starring role as Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle in Resident Alien. The USA Network series is based on a popular comic book series of the same name.

Tudyk plays an alien who lands on Earth and takes on the identity of a doctor. Things get even more interesting when, somehow, a nine-year-old boy in town can see his true identity.

Thousands of visitors are expected to flock to the three-day celebration at the Vancouver Convention Centre, drawing in fans of sci-fi, horror, comic books, and everyone in between.

In addition to shopping, an artist alley, cosplay, community booths, and plenty of how-to panels and workshops, there’ll be plenty of celebrities and artists that you can meet at the event.

When: February 21 to 23, 2025

Time: 3 to 8 pm (Friday), 10 am to 7 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre, West Building, Halls B And C — 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online