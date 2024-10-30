Free holiday market in North Vancouver offers a pet photo session

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The festive season is just around the corner, and The Polygon Gallery is making sure that your holidays are ready to shine bright.

The vibrant public art institution in North Vancouver is hosting its annual Holiday Shop from November 13 to January 5.

Visitors to The Polygon Gallery’s main floor throughout the season will discover a huge selection of unique gifts by independent makers and artists curated by its retail buyer, Marie Ng. There will also be weekly interactive activities for guests to enjoy.

“The holidays are our favourite time of year, as we love creating an inviting space where the community can come together and celebrate,” said Chris MacKay, The Polygon Gallery’s head of guest experience, in a release.

“This year, we’re focusing on making the shop a hub for connection, with events that fill the space with fun, festive energy.”

The Polygon Gallery’s Holiday Shop will feature numerous local brands, Canadian-made products, and established international labels.

“We’re proud to offer a wide selection of locally made gifts, from budget-friendly stocking stuffers that make a big impact to luxurious gifts your loved ones will never forget,” said Ng in a statement.

Featured vendors include chocolatiers Kasama Chocolates, handcrafted leather goods maker DW Leatherworks, Canadian candlemakers Ebb & Flow, Indigenous skincare company Skwálwen, and ceramic makers Knitbone.

After visiting the Holiday Shop, head into the gallery to see the three winter exhibitions, including The Lind Biennial, Tau Lewis: Coloratura, and Tales from the Crypt.

Admission to The Polygon Gallery is by donation, courtesy of BMO Financial Group, though guests who spend over $100 in the Holiday Shop or the Diane Evans Bookstore will enjoy free admission.

The gallery will also offer an exciting lineup of local programming and workshops during the holidays.

Invite your friends and family to join you for:

Saturday, November 16: The art of floral arrangements with Flower House

Sunday, November 17: Introduction to beading with Secwépemc artist and Polygon Gallery assistant curator, Serena Steel

Thursday, November 21: Grand opening of Tales from the Crypt in The Polygon Gallery’s ground-floor gallery

Saturday, November 23: Introduction to tea hosted by Bad Academy

Sunday, November 24: Somatic, improvised dance class with Bree Castle set to holiday jazz

Saturday, November 30: The City of North Vancouver’s Spirit of the Season tree lighting event and a Sip & Shop with mulled wine

Sunday, December 1: Festive wreath-making workshop with Flower House

Thursday, December 5: The Polygon Gallery becomes a tattoo parlour for a day, with over a dozen local artists participating

Saturday, December 14: Tintype Vintage photography sessions by Geoffrey Wallang

Sunday, December 15: Tintype Vintage photography sessions with your pets by Geoffrey Wallang

Saturday, December 21: The Diane Evans Bookstore holiday sale

Advanced registration is required for some events, so make sure to sign up before the workshops fill up.

When: November 13, 2024 to January 5, 2025 (Closed Monday and Tuesday)

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday), 10 am to 9 pm (Thursday)

Where: The Polygon Gallery — 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

With files from Sheri Radford