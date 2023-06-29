20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this long weekend: June 30 to July 3

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The Canada Day long weekend is upon us and there’s so much to see and do!

Make the most of your time with our roundup of 20 fantastic things to do around Metro Vancouver from June 3 to July 3 — fireworks displays, epic concerts, and more.

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority’s Canada Together at Canada Place is a massive event happening at the outdoor spaces of the landmark and venue, Jack Poole Plaza, and surrounding city streets.

As well as offering a huge lineup of activities and entertainment, including Tegan and Sara and Spakwus Slolem (Eagle Song Dancers), the 37th annual event is celebrating the theme of “Weaving together the fabric of a nation.”

When: July 1, 2023

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Outdoor spaces at Canada Place, Jack Poole Plaza, and surrounding city streets

Admission: Free

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians all season long and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays. You can enjoy the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites along with a cold beer. Plus, don’t miss the exciting theme nights.

The Vancouver Canadians are taking on the Spokane Indians from June 27 to July 2 with themed games this week, including PlayNow Throwback Thursday and Fireworks Extravaganza with Scratch and Wins for the first 1,000 fans aged 19+, Fortis BC ‘Nooner at the Nat Friday, Saturday Nat-in-Eh, and A&W Family Fun Sunday with a mascot socks giveaway for the first 500 fans under 12.

When: Now until July 2, 2023

Time: Gates open at 6 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm (Thursday), Gates open at 12 pm, first pitch at 1:05 pm (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday)

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Start at $20 and can be purchased online at CanadiansBaseball.com, over the phone at 604-872 5232, or in person at the Nat Bailey Box Office

What: JW Marriott Parq Vancouver has teamed up with Veuve Clicquot to launch an exclusive Aqua Lounge experience this summer. Open to hotel and spa guests only, this new offering means champagne sips and patio-inspired bites in the sunshine.

The hotel’s Aqua Lounge is located 17 floors up, where folks can soak in the rays and the backdrop of Vancouver’s downtown skyline and the North Shore mountains while they savour the good stuff.

When: Now until September 30, 2023

Where: JW Marriott Parq Vancouver – 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Admission: Open to hotel and spa guests only. Book your stay online

What: City of Surrey’s annual Canada Day event features a huge concert lineup, family-friendly activities, food trucks, and of course, fireworks. Everyone will also have the opportunity to learn about the land they live on as well as the true history of Canada.

Then, when 10:15 pm rolls around, find a spot on the grass to take in the spectacular fireworks show as it illuminates the sky above.

When: July 1, 2023

Time: 10 am to 10:30 pm. Fireworks at 10:15 pm

Where: Bill Reid Millenium Amphitheatre – 17728 64th Avenue, Surrey

Admission: Free

What: Sports fans, music lovers, and architecture enthusiasts will want to get their ticket for a behind-the-scenes look at the home of the Vancouver Canucks and the Vancouver Warriors.

Tour stops of the state-of-the-art arena include the Game Presentation Box, the Press Box, and the Alumni Suite. Guests will also visit the Legends Locker Room, Golden Goal, and Olympic Torch.

When: Various Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays

Time: 10:30 am, 12:15 pm, and 2 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: $15-$25, purchase online

What: Medici Designer Pop-Ups is holding an event in Richmond this summer that you’re not going to want to miss.

A Canadian-owned business that aims to make designer fashion more accessible and affordable, Medici Designer Pop-Ups host four-day events which curate a selection of designer clothing, shoes, purses, and accessories at discounted prices you’ll have to see to believe.

With a wide range of styles and a selection that’ll definitely fill that empty space in your closet, you can expect to see the best of name-brand designers, like Burberry, Gucci, Fendi, Prada, Versace, and Moncler.

When: June 27 to 30, 2023

Time: 9 am to 9 pm

Where: 4211 No. 3 Road — Richmond, BC

Admission: Free

What: Pan Pacific Vancouver is serving up live jazz, a decadent dinner buffet, and stunning waterfront views every Saturday night. Acclaimed local musicians will set the mood while you dine on a mouthwatering array of dishes. Just make sure to save room for dessert.

When: Every Saturday

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Where: Pan Pacific Vancouver Hotel – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: $72 for adults, $68 for seniors, and $36 per child ages 6 to 12 years, plus taxes. Reserve online

What: The improv theatre company’s family-friendly summer show is Tall Tales: The Quest Is Up To You! Comedy fans can join the party to help craft a unique story during each performance.

Fans of films such as The Princess Bride, Labyrinth, and Lord of the Rings will feel right at home during this limited-run show.

When: Fridays and Saturdays from June 3o to August 19, 2023 (Special opening night on Thursday, June 29

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting from $26.50 with special pricing of $15 for opening night! Tickets available online.

What: The Whistler Summer Concert Series returns to Whistler Olympic Plaza this July and August. Music lovers can enjoy 14 nights of free concerts throughout the summer, including Blackie and The Rodeo Kings featuring Daniel Lanois and Terra Lightfoot on July 1.

Each evening’s programming begins at 6:30 pm with live opening DJ sets. Headlining performers take the stage at 7:30 pm.

When: Various dates in July and August 2023, including July 1, 2023

Time: 6:30 pm (live DJ sets) and 7:30 pm (headlining sets)

Where: Whistler Olympic Plaza – 4365 Blackcomb Way, Whistler

Cost: Free

What: The Steveston Salmon Festival is happening on July 1 in Richmond, with free cultural performances, family-friendly activities, and of course, delicious food to enjoy.

About 80,000 people attend the event each year to party with Sammy the Salmon, with this summer also marking the return of the popular Canada Day parade. Stick around until the end of the night as there will be a huge fireworks display at Imperial Landing at 10:15 pm.

When: July 1, 2023

Time: 8 am to 10:30 pm

Where: Various locations in Steveston

Admission: Free

What: Get ready for the rolls, drops, spins, and thrills because Playland is open for the new season. There are over 30 rides and attractions to enjoy at Vancouver’s favourite amusement park, ranging from family fun rides to extreme, heart-racing attractions.

Prepare yourself for the Skybender, Hell’s Gate, and of course, The Beast — the massive pendulum that stands 12 storeys tall and swings at speeds of 90 km/h.

When: Various weekdays and every weekend until August 18, 2023

Time: Various time slots

Where: Playland — 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $38 to $50 (online), with season passes also available. Children 3 and under are free with a paying adult. All guests 4 and up must purchase an admission pass for entrance. Purchase online.

What: The Ambleside Farmers’ Market takes place in Ambleside Park, at the foot of 13th Street, until October. This market offers West Vancouver a gathering spot for picking up fresh local food and goods from crafters and food artisans.

When: Every Sunday until October 29, 2023

Time: 9 am to 2 pm

Where: Ambleside Park – 1000 Argyle Avenue (the end of 13th Street), West Vancouver

What: Big Splash Water Slide Park in Tsawwassen is reopening for the summer season on Saturday, July 1. The seven-acre resort-style park features 13 body and tube slides, a kids’ zone, hot tubs, and more to help you beat the heat.

Big Splash’s highlight is the Boomerango, an exhilarating tube slide with a six-story drop. According to the park, it’s the only one of its kind in Western Canada.

When: July 1 to September 4, 2023

Time: 11 am to 6 pm, weather permitting

Where: 4775 Nulelum Way, Tsawwassen

Admission: $39 for an all-day pass, $29 for twilight pass that begins at 3 pm. Children three and under are free with a paying adult. Purchase online

What: Spend Canada Day weekend at the Malahat SkyWalk, including the kickoff of the Summer SkyWalk Music Series. Every Saturday starting on July 1, the popular destination will feature live music, local brews, handmade pizza, and dairy-free soft serve along with its signature breathtaking views.

The Malahat SkyWalk is family-friendly so bring the whole crew to your new summertime happy place.

When: Every Saturday from July 1 to September 2, 2023

Time: 4 to 6 pm

Where: Malahat Skywalk – 901 Trans-Canada Hwy, Malahat, BC (Vancouver Island)

Cost: Admission ticket includes the Music experience. Buy tickets online and save at the gate

What: Buckle up, film lovers, because Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF) is firing up the DeLorean and transporting audiences Back to the ’80s this summer.

The celebration at VIFF Centre – Vancity Theatre includes dozens of all-time classics from the decade, including comedies, indie darlings, and action blockbusters.

When: June 29 to August 31, 2023

Time: Various times. See the full schedule online.

Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices with a series pass also available. Purchase online

What: Pop Up! is a long-form improv showcase by Instant Theatre presented as a string of spontaneous performances around Vancouver. Head down to China Cloud to inspire the show with your suggestions.

When: June 30, 2023

Time: 7 pm and 9 pm

Where: China Cloud – 524 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: $25 online, $30 at the door. Purchase Online

What: False Creek Ferries’ popular Ferry Ballet is happening on Saturday, July 1 along the False Creek Waterfront.

Passers-by on the Seawall as well as local residents will be treated to a delightful display of synchronized maneuvers to start their Canada Day.

When: July 1, 2023

Time: 8:15 to 9:45 am

Where: Various locations on False Creek

Cost: Free

What: The Golden Spike Days Festival is one of the oldest and longest-running family events in BC. The festival is held at Rocky Point Park around Canada Day, attracting upwards of 40,000 people from all walks of life with live entertainment, special events, and activities for all ages.

When: June 30 to July 3, 2023

Time: 6 to 10 pm (Friday), 11 am to 10 pm (Saturday and Sunday), 11 am to 6 pm (Monday)

Where: Rocky Point Park – 2800 block Murray Street, Port Moody

Admission: By donation

What: Granville Island will be receiving a hearty helping of jazz and funk this summer, thanks to the 38th annual Vancouver International Jazz Festival

The popular music celebration will be happening at Performance Works, Revue Stage, and Ocean Artworks until Sunday, July 2, with free performances at each Granville Island venue to celebrate Canada Day in style.

When: Now until July 2, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues across Vancouver

Tickets: Free and ticketed events. More information is available online

What: Burnaby Central Railway is welcoming passengers to climb aboard its 3 km track near Confederation Park every weekend until this fall. Your ride will take you across tunnels, bridges, and viaducts. And while you’re there, stop by the ever-growing Garden Railway.

British Columbia Society of Model Engineers (BCSME) built and operates the mini railway, with three different types of locomotives pulling the ridable trains.

When: Weekends and stat holidays through Thanksgiving weekend

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: 120 N Willingdon Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: $4.50 for a single ride, all passengers three years old and up. $40 for a 10-ride pass