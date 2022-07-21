15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: July 22 to 24

July is just speeding by! Slow down and enjoy the good times with these 15 fantastic events happening in and around Vancouver from July 22 to 24.

There’s Honda Celebration of Light, the Acts of Kindness Pop-up Market, the Vancouver Whitecaps Pride Match, and more to check out.

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: Surrey Fusion Festival, the largest free multicultural festival in British Columbia, will celebrate its 15th anniversary this summer at Holland Park. The massive two-day event is a showcase of music, heritage, and food, and it has dozens of cultural pavilions to discover.

The popular event also features a huge lineup of entertainment to enjoy throughout the weekend.

When: July 23 and 24, 2022

Time: 11 am to 10 pm

Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey

Admission: Free

What: Enjoy a one-of-a-kind outdoor movie experience at Grouse Mountain this summer! Watch screenings of Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, The Princess Bride, and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone with stunning views of the Cascade Mountain Range on select Friday nights in July and August.

When: Select Fridays until August 26, 2022

Time: Movies will start at sunset, times may vary (approx. 9 pm)

Where: Grouse Mountain (Altitudes Bistro) – 6400 Nancy Greene Way, North Vancouver

Tickets/Admissions: $25 Sunset Rate after 7 pm (online offer only); $69 for full-day Mountain Admission tickets; $59 for full-day Local Mountain Admission tickets. Purchase online

What: One of Vancouver’s best hidden-gem food festivals is happening this summer and you’re going to want to bring your picnic blanket and your appetite. Check out the rotating lineup of favourite food trucks every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday during the summer in Vancouver’s South Granville neighbourhood.

The dates for TGIF will line up with other nearby events like a Plaza Party, outdoor artisan craft market, and Bloom.

When: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays to August 28, 2022

Time: 11:30 am to 7 pm

Where: Fir Street and West 10th Avenue

Admission: Free

What: Squamish Constellation Festival, BC’s largest zero-waste fest, is happening from July 22 to 24 at Hendrickson Field in Squamish. The festival is not only packed with amazing live music, but it will also be home to interactive art experiences, food trucks and drink vendors, artisan shopping, and more!

When: July 22 to 24, 2022

Where: Hendrickson Field — Squamish, BC

Tickets: Available online

What: JIG SPACE Vancouver is spreading kindness, and positivity by bringing the community together for a fun weekend with local arts, crafts, and food vendors.

The Acts of Kindness Pop-up Market will include a special message box that allows strangers to write positive and encouraging letters to one another. Organizers hope that everyone will participate in passing a few words of thoughtfulness to the people around them.

There is free parking at JIG SPACE Vancouver and admission is by donation. Proceeds will be sent to anti-racism advocacy group Elimin8Hate.

When: July 23 and 24, 2022

Time: 12 to 8 pm

Where: JIG SPACE Vancouver – 106-8889 Laurel Street, Vancouver

Admission: By donation. Proceeds will be donated to an anti-racism organization.

What: Vancouver Whitecaps face off with the Chicago Fire on July 23, and the pre-game Warm-Up party in Terry Fox Plaza returns as well.

It’s the Pride Match, and the team is giving the first 2,000 fans to enter the gates at BC Place a Whitecaps FC Pride fanny pack, which features the Progress Pride flag. Connie Smudge will sing the national anthem as well as host the halftime dance party. The team will also be showcasing a special Pride logo created by Vancouver artist Christina Hryc.

When: July 23, 2022

Time: Kick-off at 7 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

The Cup 2022 What: The Cup, formerly known as The Deighton Cup, takes place at Hastings Racecourse on Saturday, July 23. The day-long event is serving up live music and local art, delicious food and craft cocktails, and of course exciting derby action. Those with sophisticated styles can even enter a competition to win a huge cash prize. When: July 23, 2022

Time: 12 to 7 pm. Post 1:05 pm

Where: Hastings Racecourse — 188 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online. Celebration of Light Sunset Cruise What: On July 23, 27, and 30, sail off on Prince of Whales’ 95-passenger Salish Sea luxury catamaran, where you can watch the world-famous Honda Celebration of Light fireworks in a lively atmosphere with panoramic views from the Pacific Ocean. Passengers can enjoy complimentary catered delights from Savoury Chef during the excursion, and BC craft beverages will be available for purchase on board. When: July 23 (Japan), July 27 (Canada), and July 30 (Spain)

Time: 8 to 11 pm

Where: Prince of Whales – 812 Wharf Street, Victoria

Cost: $179 per person plus taxes and fees, purchase online Honda Celebration of Light fireworks 2022 What: Look up at the night sky over English Bay as the Honda Celebration of Light is returning for its 30th anniversary. Check out the new family-friendly Morton Park Festival Zone for food vendors, an artisan market, and free concerts each day of the festival. And make sure you don’t miss the Canadian Forces Snowbirds performing a special air show over English Bay on Wednesday, July 27, as well as the return of the Red Bull Air Show for all three nights. Schedule and nations: Saturday, July 23: Japan, represented by Akariya Fireworks With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show

Japan, represented by Akariya Fireworks Wednesday, July 27: Canada, represented by Midnight Sun Fireworks With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and Canadian Snowbirds

Canada, represented by Midnight Sun Fireworks Saturday, July 30: Spain, represented by Pirotecnia Zaragozana With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show

Spain, represented by Pirotecnia Zaragozana Time: 10 pm to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night). Rain or shine. Music simulcast on The Breeze 104.3 FM and Z 95.3 FM.

Where: English Bay, Vancouver

Cost: Free. Premium viewing areas and VIP lounge experiences are also available online.

What: Machine Gun Kelly is coming to Vancouver on his first arena tour with special guest Avril Lavigne. Described as a genre-bending performer, the multi-platinum selling artist has amassed over 15.5 billion streams online and sold over 10 million albums.

When: July 23, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way

Tickets: Online starting Tuesday, March 22

What: Silent Discos, co-DJed by Kasia and Le3sa, take place every weekend around the city at a variety of outside locations.

The cost to participate in a Silent Disco event is $10, which covers the rental of the headphones for the duration of the event. Kasia and Le3sa as well as guest DJs play a variety of genres, including house, drum and bass, hip-hop, EDM, and more.