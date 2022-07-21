15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: July 22 to 24
July is just speeding by! Slow down and enjoy the good times with these 15 fantastic events happening in and around Vancouver from July 22 to 24.
There’s Honda Celebration of Light, the Acts of Kindness Pop-up Market, the Vancouver Whitecaps Pride Match, and more to check out.
And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.
Surrey Fusion Festival 2022
What: Surrey Fusion Festival, the largest free multicultural festival in British Columbia, will celebrate its 15th anniversary this summer at Holland Park. The massive two-day event is a showcase of music, heritage, and food, and it has dozens of cultural pavilions to discover.
The popular event also features a huge lineup of entertainment to enjoy throughout the weekend.
When: July 23 and 24, 2022
Time: 11 am to 10 pm
Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey
Admission: Free
Movies on the Mountain
What: Enjoy a one-of-a-kind outdoor movie experience at Grouse Mountain this summer! Watch screenings of Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, The Princess Bride, and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone with stunning views of the Cascade Mountain Range on select Friday nights in July and August.
When: Select Fridays until August 26, 2022
Time: Movies will start at sunset, times may vary (approx. 9 pm)
Where: Grouse Mountain (Altitudes Bistro) – 6400 Nancy Greene Way, North Vancouver
Tickets/Admissions: $25 Sunset Rate after 7 pm (online offer only); $69 for full-day Mountain Admission tickets; $59 for full-day Local Mountain Admission tickets. Purchase online
TGIF: Thank Granville It’s Food Trucks
What: One of Vancouver’s best hidden-gem food festivals is happening this summer and you’re going to want to bring your picnic blanket and your appetite. Check out the rotating lineup of favourite food trucks every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday during the summer in Vancouver’s South Granville neighbourhood.
The dates for TGIF will line up with other nearby events like a Plaza Party, outdoor artisan craft market, and Bloom.
When: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays to August 28, 2022
Time: 11:30 am to 7 pm
Where: Fir Street and West 10th Avenue
Admission: Free
Squamish Constellation Festival
What: Squamish Constellation Festival, BC’s largest zero-waste fest, is happening from July 22 to 24 at Hendrickson Field in Squamish. The festival is not only packed with amazing live music, but it will also be home to interactive art experiences, food trucks and drink vendors, artisan shopping, and more!
When: July 22 to 24, 2022
Where: Hendrickson Field — Squamish, BC
Tickets: Available online
Acts of Kindness Pop-up Market
What: JIG SPACE Vancouver is spreading kindness, and positivity by bringing the community together for a fun weekend with local arts, crafts, and food vendors.
The Acts of Kindness Pop-up Market will include a special message box that allows strangers to write positive and encouraging letters to one another. Organizers hope that everyone will participate in passing a few words of thoughtfulness to the people around them.
There is free parking at JIG SPACE Vancouver and admission is by donation. Proceeds will be sent to anti-racism advocacy group Elimin8Hate.
When: July 23 and 24, 2022
Time: 12 to 8 pm
Where: JIG SPACE Vancouver – 106-8889 Laurel Street, Vancouver
Admission: By donation. Proceeds will be donated to an anti-racism organization.
Vancouver Whitecaps vs Chicago Fire – Pride Match
What: Vancouver Whitecaps face off with the Chicago Fire on July 23, and the pre-game Warm-Up party in Terry Fox Plaza returns as well.
It’s the Pride Match, and the team is giving the first 2,000 fans to enter the gates at BC Place a Whitecaps FC Pride fanny pack, which features the Progress Pride flag. Connie Smudge will sing the national anthem as well as host the halftime dance party. The team will also be showcasing a special Pride logo created by Vancouver artist Christina Hryc.
When: July 23, 2022
Time: Kick-off at 7 pm
Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online
The Cup 2022
What: The Cup, formerly known as The Deighton Cup, takes place at Hastings Racecourse on Saturday, July 23. The day-long event is serving up live music and local art, delicious food and craft cocktails, and of course exciting derby action.
Those with sophisticated styles can even enter a competition to win a huge cash prize.
When: July 23, 2022
Time: 12 to 7 pm. Post 1:05 pm
Where: Hastings Racecourse — 188 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various, purchase online.
Celebration of Light Sunset Cruise
What: On July 23, 27, and 30, sail off on Prince of Whales’ 95-passenger Salish Sea luxury catamaran, where you can watch the world-famous Honda Celebration of Light fireworks in a lively atmosphere with panoramic views from the Pacific Ocean.
Passengers can enjoy complimentary catered delights from Savoury Chef during the excursion, and BC craft beverages will be available for purchase on board.
When: July 23 (Japan), July 27 (Canada), and July 30 (Spain)
Time: 8 to 11 pm
Where: Prince of Whales – 812 Wharf Street, Victoria
Cost: $179 per person plus taxes and fees, purchase online
Honda Celebration of Light fireworks 2022
What: Look up at the night sky over English Bay as the Honda Celebration of Light is returning for its 30th anniversary.
Check out the new family-friendly Morton Park Festival Zone for food vendors, an artisan market, and free concerts each day of the festival. And make sure you don’t miss the Canadian Forces Snowbirds performing a special air show over English Bay on Wednesday, July 27, as well as the return of the Red Bull Air Show for all three nights.
Schedule and nations:
- Saturday, July 23: Japan, represented by Akariya Fireworks
- With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show
- Wednesday, July 27: Canada, represented by Midnight Sun Fireworks
- With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and Canadian Snowbirds
- Saturday, July 30: Spain, represented by Pirotecnia Zaragozana
- With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show
Time: 10 pm to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night). Rain or shine. Music simulcast on The Breeze 104.3 FM and Z 95.3 FM.
Where: English Bay, Vancouver
Cost: Free. Premium viewing areas and VIP lounge experiences are also available online.
Machine Gun Kelly with special guest Avril Lavigne – “Mainstream Sellout Tour”
What: Machine Gun Kelly is coming to Vancouver on his first arena tour with special guest Avril Lavigne. Described as a genre-bending performer, the multi-platinum selling artist has amassed over 15.5 billion streams online and sold over 10 million albums.
When: July 23, 2022
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way
Tickets: Online starting Tuesday, March 22
Silent Discos
What: Silent Discos, co-DJed by Kasia and Le3sa, take place every weekend around the city at a variety of outside locations.
The cost to participate in a Silent Disco event is $10, which covers the rental of the headphones for the duration of the event. Kasia and Le3sa as well as guest DJs play a variety of genres, including house, drum and bass, hip-hop, EDM, and more.
When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, plus special events
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations
Cost: $10 for headphone rental
Vancouver Pops Free Outdoor Concerts at McArthurGlen Outlet
What: Vancouver Pops Orchestra and Choir is performing a series of family-friendly concerts this weekend at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Vancouver Aiport.
The free pop-up performances take place on Saturday, July 23, and Sunday, July 24, and will feature memorable hits from Disney, Nintendo, Broadway, Marvel, and more.
When: July 23 and 24, 2022
Time: 12 pm and 1 pm
Where: McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Vancouver Airport — 1000-7899 Templeton Station Road
Admission: Free
Fort Langley Night Markets
What: The free weekly community event is presented by Fort Langley Project and features over 40 local vendors, food trucks and drinks vendors, live entertainment, and more.
Fort Langley Night Market is a licensed event, so you can enjoy local beer, wine, cider, and craft cocktails along with tasty dishes from the variety of food trucks.
There’s even a kids’ zone for the young ones to play in, so bring the whole family out.
When: Every Friday until October 7, 2022
Time: 5 pm to 10 pm
Where: Corner of Glover Road and Mary Avenue, Fort Langley
Admission: Free
Pride in Chinatown Dim Sum Brunch
What: Pride in Chinatown Dim Sum Brunch is hosted by the legendary China Doll, and is a cultural celebration of LGBTQ+ families and legacy businesses in the neighbourhood. Guests will enjoy a curated selection of delicious dim sum along with a variety of live performances.
When: July 24, 2022
Time: 12 to 3 pm
Where: Floata Seafood Restaurant – 180 Keefer Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $45 (early bird), $55 (general admission). Purchase online
Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán
What: Heralded as the greatest Mariachi in the world, Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán is coming to Vancouver as part of their 125th-anniversary tour.
Founded in the Mexican town of Tecalitlán, the group is by far the most influential Mariachi Band in music history. Their music has been featured in more than 200 films, and at times, members have even shared the Mexican cinema screen.
When: July 22, 2022
Time: 8 pm
Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre,630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Tickets: From $91.30, purchase online