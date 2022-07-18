Temperatures in Vancouver are finally heating up this week, which means it’s the perfect opportunity to enjoy some great live music outdoors.

Vancouver Pops Orchestra and Choir have got you covered with a series of family-friendly concerts this weekend at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Vancouver Aiport.

The free pop-up performances take place on Saturday, July 23, and Sunday, July 24, and will feature memorable hits from Disney, Nintendo, Broadway, Marvel, and more.

Vancouver Pops is a registered non-profit charity organization that provides classes, rehearsals, coaching, and performing opportunities for musicians of all ages.

A full-sized orchestra from VPOPS will perform two shows each day at 12 and 1 pm.

On Saturday, guests will enjoy songs from Pirates of the Caribbean, Indiana Jones, My Neighbour Totoro, Captain America, Aladdin, and Super Mario.

On Sunday, attendees will be treated to music from Hairspray, Moana, and La La Land.

Performances will take place by Michael Nicoll Yahgulanaas’ whale sculpture Sei in the courtyard of McArthurGlen Outlet. Guests are encouraged to arrive early to get a good view of the concerts.

And while you’re there, check out the deals on all your favourite designer brands.

When: July 23 and 24, 2022

Time: 12 pm and 1 pm

Where: McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Vancouver Airport — 1000-7899 Templeton Station Road

Admission: Free