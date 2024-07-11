15 fun things to do in Vancouver this weekend: July 12 to 14

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Enjoy the suite life this summer with Delta Hotels by Marriott Vancouver Downtown Suites! Make the most of your Vancouver stay with spacious suites, central downtown location, and unique restaurant & bar, Stock & Supply.

Welcome to the weekend – time to get outside and enjoy July!

Check out these 15 great things to do from July 12 to 14, including the Vancouver Chinatown Festival, BC Lions, and more.

Be sure to check out our Listed section for more fantastic things happening around town.

And to stay up to date on everything happening in Metro Vancouver, BC, and beyond, sign up for our newsletters!

What: The 22nd Vancouver Chinatown Festival is happening on Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14, with a variety of activities and live entertainment highlighting the historical neighbourhood.

This year’s celebration features an artisan market with over 20 local makers and food vendors, a Kid’s Zone, and an opportunity to go on a special Historial Chinatown Heritage Walking Tour hosted by Bob Sung from A Wok Around.

When: July 13 and 14, 2024

Time: Noon to 6 pm

Where: Columbia Street and Keefer Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra’s (VSO) Symphony in the Park is returning to Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park on Saturday, July 13.

The 35th-anniversary concert begins at 7 pm and will include pieces from John Williams’ Star Wars and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Hans Zimmer’s Interstellar, Elmer Bernstein’s The Magnificent Seven, and more.

When: July 13, 2024

Time: 7:30 to 9:30 pm (arrive early for free family activities)

Where: Deer Lake Park — 6450 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Admission: Free, seating is first come, first served

What: Stretch in the sun after an invigorating hike up the Grouse Grind, or enjoy a relaxing trip on the Skyride. However you get up to the top of Grouse Mountain, get ready for a complimentary one-hour yoga class on Saturday mornings from 9 to 10 am. Kickstart your weekend on the Mountaintop Plaza outside the Peak Chalet.

Participants are reminded that registration is required and classes are weather-dependent.

When: Saturdays and Sundays in August, except for August 24

Time: 9 to 10 am

Where: Grouse Mountain Resort, Mountaintop Plaza outside the Peak Chalet

Cost: Free with a valid Grouse Mountain Pass, Mountain Admission Ticket, or Download Ticket. Registration is required and will open online on Wednesday afternoon each week for that Saturday’s session

What: Summer temperatures may be heating things up in Metro Vancouver, but a trip to a nearby waterpark can help you stay cool throughout the season. There are several just a short drive away that are ready to help you make a splash.

Visiting the waterslides is fun for the whole family. There are thrilling water features, relaxing lazy rivers, hot tubs, and more. And let’s not forget the delicious concession stand serving nostalgic favourite treats and eats.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various waterparks near Vancouver. See the list online.

What: Jokers Canada is a travelling comedy club that showcases professional stand-ups all over Metro Vancouver. Featuring acclaimed comics that have performed at Just For Laughs and Winnipeg Comedy Festival, on CW and the CBC, and more.

This month, Jokers is bringing the Comedy Classics to Coquitlam’s Evergreen Cultural Centre on July 12, Port Moody’s Inlet Theatre on July 13, The Rec Room in Burnaby on July 24, and The Roxy in Vancouver on July 31.

When: July 12, 13, 24 and 31.

Time: 7 pm (July 12 and 13), 8 pm (July 24 and 31)

Where: Various locations

Cost: Starting from $23.76 to $33.83, purchase online

What: Smash + Tess is having a super sample sale at its headquarters in Richmond, with prices for samples, overstock, and perfectly imperfect apparel starting at just $5.

The popular local brand also moving, so attendees will discover office furniture and decor also available for purchase. Mala Candles will also be on site for discounted products and gift with purchase. And refreshments will be provided by Blume and Within Us during the warehouse sale.

When: July 12 and 13, 2024

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (Friday), 9 am to 3 pm (Saturday)

Where: 12660 Bridgeport Road, Richmond

What: The Bootleggers x Pixel Summer Festival on Saturday, July 13 features a free art walk and marketplace, a ticketed main music festival stage, and a live drone show to cap off the festivities.

When: July 13, 2024

Time: 12 to 10 pm

Where: Olympic Village Seawall and Concord Pacific Indigo Parkade – 50 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Free and ticketed activities. Music Main Stage experience starts at $35 with a two-for-one offer on right now. Purchase online

What: Boundary Bay Airshow, presented by the City of Delta and Alpha Aviation, is happening on Saturday, July 13, at the Boundary Bay Airport. The annual event will feature a variety of world-class aviation attractions, including aerobatic teams, historical planes, and more.

There will also be vendor displays, a beverage tent, and food trucks on-site to ensure everyone is fuelled for the high-flying fun.

When: July 13, 2024

Time: Gates open at 11 am, Airshow starts at noon

Where: Boundary Bay Airport – 7800 Alpha Way, Delta

Admission: Free

Fridays on Front What: One of the city’s best food street parties, Fridays on Front highlights artisan vendors, musical performances, and, of course, a lot of great food. Returning this year are the weekly themed celebrations ranging from a Latin Night to a Retro ’80s and ’90s night and a Pride party. When: Every Friday from July 12 to 26 and August 9 to 23, 2024

Time: 5 to 9 pm

Where: Front Street Mews in Downtown New Westminster

Admission: Free

What: BC Lions’ CFL season roars on at BC Place with a matchup against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday, July 13.

When: July 13, 2024

Time: 4 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The Indian Summer Festival showcases 80 artists in exciting shows ranging from live concerts to insightful discussions, stunning visual arts displays and more. The 10-day artistic exploration invites guests to search for the beauty of contradictions with the theme of Paradox.

When: Now until July 14, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Swangard Stadium hosts Fiji Festival 2024 on Saturday, July 13. Festivities include live entertainment, soccer tournaments, kids’ zones, and other activities for the whole family.

The event is free to attend and will feature a variety of food trucks and vendors.

When: July 13, 2024

Time: 10 am to 7 pm

Where: Swangard Stadium — 6100 Boundary Road, Burnaby

Admission: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

What: One of the city’s most delicious summer events has returned for its 37th year of food, entertainment, and family fun.

Vancouver Greek Summerfest, happening at Boundary Road and East 29th Avenue, is an annual celebration with live bands, cultural performances, and more. And yes, there will be a ton of mouthwatering Greek dishes to discover.

When: July 11 to 14, 2024

Time: 11 am to 10 pm (Thursdays and Sundays), 11 am to late (Fridays and Saturdays)

Where: 4541 Boundary Road, Vancouver

Admission: Free

Boca Del Lupo’s Drift by Kimira Reddy What: Boca Del Lupo’s latest work in the Micro Performance series is Drift by acclaimed artist Kimira Reddy. Copresented by the Indian Summer Arts Festival, Drift is a thought-provoking installation at Ocean Artworks that invites visitors to consider life’s biggest paradoxes.

When: July 6 to 14, 2024

Time: 11 am to 6 pm (weekdays), 1 to 8 pm (weekends)

Where: Ocean Artworks, Granville Island

What: Infidels Jazz presents Matt Grinke and his Happiest Big Band On Earth. Sit back and soak in the tunes as an 18-person Big Band plays Disney and Pixar Classics at The Pearl.



When: July 14, 2024

Time: Doors 7 pm

Where: The Pearl – 881 Granville Street, Vancouver

Price: $30 plus fees, purchase online