NewsWeather

Summer heat is cranking up this week across Metro Vancouver

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Jul 7 2024, 6:33 pm
Summer heat is cranking up this week across Metro Vancouver
okephotographs/Shutterstock

An ongoing heatwave is impacting Metro Vancouver, and according to the upcoming forecast, temperatures will continue to rise for a few days.

“Elevated temperatures are expected, and there is a moderate risk to public health,” Environment And Climate Change Canada (ECCC) heat warning reads.

“A building ridge of high pressure over the region is ushering in very high temperatures,” ECCC added. “Daytime high temperatures will be in the low to mid 30’s.”

According to the forecast, Tuesday could be the hottest day of the week as temperatures rise from 25C Sunday to 27C Tuesday.

“Near the water, daytime highs will be in the high 20’s. Overnight lows will be near 17 degrees,” stated the ECCC. “Daytime high temperatures are expected to moderate to the mid to high 20’s starting Wednesday, but warm weather will likely persist.”

ECCC

The warning is expected to last until Tuesday night. After that, temperatures are expected to drop gradually to as low as 22C this week.

ECCC is cautioning people to be aware of the effects of heat illness, such as heavy sweating, rash, cramps, fainting, high body temperature, and worsening of some health conditions.

“Never leave susceptible people, particularly children or pets, inside a parked vehicle,” it said. “If you are in an overheated area, seek a cool place such as a tree-shaded area, splash pad, misting station, or air-conditioned spot like a public building.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Nikitha MartinsNikitha Martins
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop