15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: December 2 to 4

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

December is here — let the festivities begin!

If you’re looking to get into the festive spirit, we’ve got you covered with 15 fun events happening in Metro Vancouver from December 2 to 4. A huge holiday drone show, live music, markets, and more.

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: Calling all whimsical winter lovers! The Robson Square Ice Rink is slated to reopen on Friday, December 2, for the season. The rink has an indoor skate rental and a cafe area that is currently being set up, as well as an outdoor patio with heaters.

Skating is free for all ages for those who bring their own skates. Those without skates can rent them on-site for a fee, and helmets are mandatory for anyone under the age of 12. When: December 2, 2022, to February 28, 2023 Sunday to Thursday from 9 am to 9 pm

Friday and Saturday from 9 am to 11 pm, Holiday hours vary.

Where: Robson Square, 800 Robson Street, Vancouver, beneath Robson Street and Howe Street

Cost: Free for all ages if you bring your own skates. (Skate rentals are $5, and rentals end 30 minutes before closing time.)

What: CandyTown, presented by the Yaletown Business Improvement Association, will be transforming Yaletown into a winter wonderland-like playground. It is the 10th anniversary of the free outdoor winter market and festival in Downtown Vancouver, and everyone is invited to take part in the full weekend of activities.

When: December 3 and 4, 2022

Time: 12 to 5 pm

Where: Yaletown Neighborhood, Bill Curtis Square/Yaletown Canada Line and Helmcken Plaza (between Earls Yaletown and Yaletown Brewing Co.)

Admission: Free

What: Indigenous fashion designers from across Turtle Island (North America) are coming to Vancouver Indigenous Fashion Week (VIFW), a huge artistic celebration as well as a rekindling of joy in the face of grief.

The highly anticipated third edition of VIFW will feature live musical performances, an Indigenous artisan marketplace, and over 30 Indigenous designers with new collections on the runway.

When: Now until December 2, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 650 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Multi-platinum singer and songwriter Fefe Dobson is performing a special holiday set at Vancouver Christmas Market. She will be performing a medley of her hits plus seasonal classics that everyone knows and loves.

When: December 2, 2022

Time: 8 to 9 pm (Market is open from 11:30 am to 9:30 pm)

Where: Alpen Haus, Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Concert included with market admission. Adult tickets start at $17.99, senior tickets (ages 65+) start at $14.99, and youth tickets (ages 7 to 17) start at $9.99. Children ages 0-6 are free. Purchase online

What: Park and Tilford Garden is once again hosting the Holiday Hi-Lights Festival. The Festival includes the grand lighting of 50,000 LED lights and beautiful light sculptures including a 20ft tall reindeer by the Mayor. Admission is free and hot chocolates, goodie bags, and treats will also be offered. Weekend entertainment includes fire engine rides on Saturdays and Christmas carolers.

You can also enter Park & Tilford’s 12 days of giveaways through Instagram or enter at the garden for a chance to win amazing Lego sets.

When: Grand Lighting and Main Event on December 2, 2022. The garden will remain open throughout December.

Time: Main event takes place from 6 to 8 pm on December 2. The garden will be open until 10 pm all December

Where: Park & Tilford Gardens – 333 Brooksbank Avenue, North Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: The Canucks begin their December homestand at Rogers Arena with games against the Florida Panthers on December 1 and Arizona Coyotes on December 3.

When: December 1 and 3, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The World AeroPress Championship is an annual multi-round, elimination tournament that pits top coffee makers from around the world against each other — all centred around the AeroPress coffee-making technique.

Those who are not competing but are interested in coffee-making culture will also be able to have an immersive experience, with coffee workshops, keynote speeches, and panel discussions from coffee experts taking place on the first day of the event.

When: December 1 to 3, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: The Pipe Shop — 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: From $50, purchase online

What: There is plenty of family fun and holiday cheer in Stanley Park throughout December. Visitors will be treated to stunning light displays, including returning favourites like the giant red reindeer, a vintage fire truck, and the tunnel of lights in the plaza.

Admission to Bright Nights this year is by donation with all proceeds benefiting the Burn Fund.

When: December 1, 2022, to January 1, 2023 (closed on December 5, 6, and 25)

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Pipeline Road in Stanley Park, via the West Georgia Street park entrance

Admission: By donation

What: Me Love BINGO! is an immersive show that is described as a “reality-blurring experience of community and camp.” Go on an unexpected journey filled with guest performances and nuanced storytelling with drag-clad host, Kyle Loven, and his pals Leslie Dos Remedios, Jenna Klein, and Joey Lespérance.

When: Tuesdays to Sundays from December 1, 2022, to January 1, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Newmont Stage at the BMO Theatre Centre – 162 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $25 purchase online

What: Bright Skies powered by Best Buy will feature 300 drones moving in synchronization to tell a special holiday story, and is part of this year’s Christmas at Canada Place. The 10-minute show begins at 6 pm each evening.

The event is described as Canada’s biggest drone show, attendees will be able to see the giant aerial light display in the vicinity of Canada Place, including railings on the west side and at the north end of the building.

When: December 2 and 3 2022

Time: 6 pm (show runs for roughly 10 minutes)

Where: Viewable in the vicinity of Canada Place, including railings on the west side and at the north end of the building.

Admission: Free

What: The annual Peak of Christmas event at Grouse Mountain offers a variety of festive activities for the whole family. Visitors can take a spin on Grouse Mountain’s 8,000 sq ft outdoor ice skating pond and enjoy the amazing views. You can also go on a stroll of the stunning Light Walk around Blue Grouse Lake to find all of the breathtaking installations.

At Santa’s Workshop, believers young and old can share their special Christmas wishes and take a photo. And make sure you climb aboard the Super Skyride to reach Vancouver’s North Pole and meet the reindeer Dancer and Vixen.

When: Now until January 2, 2023

Time: Various hours. See the schedule of events online

Where: Grouse Mountain – 6400 Nancy Greene Way, North Vancouver

Cost: All Peak of Christmas activities is included with a Mountain Admission Ticket, Annual Pass, Winter Season Pass, or Day Lift Ticket. Bring your family of 4 for $119. Purchase online

What: Japanese Christmas market is a great chance to check out more than 60 participating vendors. Highlights will include Japanese food from local chefs and producers; Japanese-themed merchandise, crafts, and works of art; and an on-site samurai for photo opportunities.

Organized by three local Japanese Canadian business owners, Japan Markets aim to bring together and celebrate Japanese culture through the context of a public fair.

When: December 3 and 4, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: UBC Robson Square — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver

Tickets: From $4

What: City Centre Artist Lodge X Ice Cream Truck Live presents Connect X-Mas Market & Music Festival: Love is the Warmest Colour. The three-day community festival combines an open studio art sale and a live music festival into a celebration of creativity. Bring your appetite as there will also be food trucks on-site with delicious eats.

Connect X-Mas Market & Music Festival is free to attend before 5 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

When: December 2, 3, and 4, 2022

Time: Friday: open at 5 pm. Saturday and Sunday: Open Studios from 11 am to 7 pm, Ice Cream Truck Live from 11 am to 11 pm

Where: City Centre – 2111 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: Tickets are required on Friday Night. Free admission before 5 pm and ticketed afterward on Saturday and Sunday. Purchase online

What: Eastside Flea’s popular Winter Markets feature a curated roster of over 60 local makers and collectors with vintage clothing, small-batch items, antiques and collectibles, and more to discover. Shop for everyone on your list in the new vintage showroom and then treat yourself to delicious dishes and beverages from the food trucks on site.

When: December 3 and 4, December 10 and 11, and December 17 and 18, 2022

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Eastside Studios – 550 Malkin Avenue, Vancouver

Admission: $5

What: The multi-platinum Canadian rock band is kicking off its Hometown Holidays with Barenaked Ladies tour in Vancouver on Thursday, December 1.

Fans can enjoy all of the favourites from the BNL’s Barenaked for the Holidays album, as well as a few other chestnuts and surprises, at The Centre For Performing Arts.

When: December 1, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: The Centre For Performing Arts — 777 Homer Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Thursday, September 29 at 10 am.