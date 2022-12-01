A new X-Mas market and music festival heats up Vancouver this weekend

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The holiday season in Vancouver is heating up with the launch of a new artist market and music festival this weekend.

City Centre Artist Lodge X Ice Cream Truck Live has teamed up to present Connect X-Mas Market & Music Festival: Love is the Warmest Colour from Friday, December 2, to Sunday, December 4.

The three-day community festival takes place at the City Centre Motor Hotel building at 2111 Main St in Mount Pleasant. Attendees will be able to explore a free studio art sale, enjoy great live music, and more.

There will be over 40 artists displaying their work at the City Centre Artist Lodge, with the free-admission X-Mas market showcasing items such as woodwork, paintings, jewellery, and more.

Discover local makers and creators such as LOVELY DAY STUDIO, 97 Sins, and Lyrica Rain in the North Building and Ilena Lee, Pressure Point, and Elana Sigal in the South Building.

The parking lot of City Centre Artist Lodge will be transformed into a music festival featuring over 25 diverse local music talent, youth programming, food trucks, and a bar.

The fun kicks off on Friday at 5 pm with a live set by DJ Ross Dupree, an opening ceremony and land acknowledgment, and a Love is the Warmest Colour light show. The party continues into the evening with acts such as Eli406, Teon Gibbs, and Dakota Bear.

Drop by on Saturday to enjoy a day full of live performances, including Paralegally Blonde, Michaela Slinger, and Sadé Awele. Then wrap up the weekend with music by Kristin Fung, Conquering Alexander, and NADUH.

Ice Cream Truck Live was launched in 2020 to provide local music artists with a platform during the pandemic. It continues to build a community advocating for diverse and underrepresented local artists and giving them opportunities to perform at events such as the All Flavours Served Summer Pop-Up Concert Series and Connect X-Mas Market & Music Festival.

When: December 2, 3, and 4, 2022

Time: Friday: open at 5 pm. Saturday and Sunday: Open Studios from 11 am to 7 pm, Ice Cream Truck Live from 11 am to 11 pm

Where: City Centre Artist Lodge – 2111 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: Tickets are required on Friday Night. Free admission before 5 pm and ticketed afterward on Saturday and Sunday. Purchase online