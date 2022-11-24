Canadian music icon Fefe Dobson is coming to Vancouver this December

The holidays are a special time of year for many, but for multi-platinum singer and songwriter Fefe Dobson, Christmas holds a truly life-changing memory.

“My mom bought me a karaoke machine one year from Christmas and that’s really what kickstarted my passion for music into an actual spark for what would be my career in music,” Dobson told Daily Hive. “I used to record demos on the karaoke machine and submit them to record labels so that they would ‘discover me.'”

Even with an acclaimed career spanning 20 years, Dobson isn’t ready to slow down. She describes herself as feeling “reset and ready” for her next act, including a special holiday performance at the Vancouver Christmas Market on Friday, December 2.

“It’s going to be a fun and intimate show,” explained Dobson. “I’ll be stripping down some of my hit songs that people are familiar with and adding in some holiday classics because… tis’ the season!

“I love Christmas. I have so many incredible Christmas memories including getting engaged and also getting some of my baby dogs. The holidays are so special and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Born in Scarborough, Ontario, Dobson recorded her self-titled debut album while she was still in theatre arts high school, though music has always been a part of her life.

“I think I was born to do this. As early as a toddler, I was dancing and mumbling along to music. It has always moved me and felt like an outlet for me.

“Once I started songwriting and working with other songwriters and producers, it all washed over me that this is where I was meant to be. There’s a sense of belonging and purpose that I find in music and art that I couldn’t really find in others when I was growing up.”

Since the release of the platinum-selling Fefe Dobson debut album in 2003, Dobson has been nominated for JUNO Awards, appeared at the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, and acted in films and shows such as Home Again, The Listener and Degrassi: The Next Generation.

Dobson was also a guest judge on Canada’s Drag Race Season 2 and worked with fellow Canadian music star Tyler Shaw in assembling the 2020 COVID relief single “Lean On Me” by ArtistsCAN.

When asked what she attributed her long and varied career to, the winner of multiple Much Music Video Awards and Canadian Radio Music Awards immediately had two words.

“Perseverance and survival. I think when I was younger, music really did save me. I came from very humble beginnings, raised by a single mother as one of four children. Music was my way of creating the life I wanted for myself instead of succumbing to the harsh realities I was navigating through.

“What began as survival kept me motivated. When I realized that I could make a living or career out of my art is when that element of perseverance kicked in.”

Dobson’s latest single, “Recharge My Heart,” was recently released in October 2022 and more new music is coming next year.

“I’m finishing up my new album this side of the year and hoping to have a new album or EP ahead of the summer,” shared Dobson. “I found some really talented Canadians that I’m writing and collaborating with and we’re almost finished.

“The industry really has changed in so many ways since my first album came out in 2003. I think there’s a lot more emphasis on these well-rounded, packaged influencers and it, to some degree, has become less about the music and more about a surplus of content.

“I choose to take my time to create music I believe in personally and I think that’s what has resonated with my audience and has afforded me longevity in my career. I am very grateful for that.”

The “Ghosts” and “FCKN IN LOVE” singer is also looking forward to getting back on the road and sharing her music with fans across the country.

“The new album has some rock grit to it, pop melodies and anthemic hooks. I really want people to be able to connect with the lyrics but also have something to sing to for any mood. I’m less worried about chasing the current pop sound and more interested in being true to myself and giving my fans the album they’ve been waiting for.

“When I can physically hear and see people and my live shows singing my music back to me, it transforms this one instant in my life and transforms it into our moment. Music is healing and transformative. As I said, it saved my life and I’m sure the same can be said for many people.”

And while she’s in town preparing for her show at the Vancouver Christmas Market on December 2 between 8 and 9 pm, does she have any plans?

“One thing I always love to do when I’m visiting Vancouver is walking along the seawall, finding a spot to mentally reset in Stanley Park, or checking out a show on Granville,” said Dobson. “And the food is a must! Some of the best sushi I’ve had in Canada is in Vancouver. I love The General Public Sushi Lodge. Yum!

“There’s another spot called Guilt & Co. in Gastown where I love to grab a glass of wine and enjoy live music. It’s been too long and I’m really happy to be back in beautiful BC.”

When: December 2, 2022

Time: 8 to 9 pm (Market is open from 11:30 am to 9:30 pm)

Where: Alpen Haus, Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Concert included with market admission. Adult tickets start at $17.99, senior tickets (ages 65+) start at $14.99, and youth tickets (ages 7 to 17) start at $9.99. Children ages 0-6 are free. Purchase online