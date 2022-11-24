One of Vancouver’s top tourist attractions, the English Bay Barge, is gone forever, and the City of Vancouver is saying goodbye.

We told you earlier this month that it was “almost gone forever,” but now it’s official, and the cleanup is complete.

November 15 was the first anniversary of the beloved 3.5 million pound behemoth colliding with the Sunset Beach seawall in Vancouver.

Vancouver’s infatuation with the barge seemed instant. Folks flocked to the barge to take photos and selfies, perform stunts, and propose to their partners. We even spoke to the barge, who told us it was a liberal.

i outlasted kennedy stewart — EnglishBayBarge (@EnglishBayBarge) November 10, 2022

The City of Vancouver even got in on the fun, declaring the area “Barge Chilling Beach.”

At one point, people were hoping the barge would be decorated for Christmas, but that never panned out.

Now, all that’s left is a measly beach with an unobstructed view of the water and the mountains.

The destruction operation by Vancouver Pile Driving was long and painful, taking 15 weeks.

Some real progress on the dismantling of the English Bay Barge… and it *only* took 9 months to get to this removal process. pic.twitter.com/sKHu1Z77eb — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) August 14, 2022

While the journey with the barge is over, Vancouver will be conducting assessments to determine if there have been any impacts on the shoreline, habitat and environment surrounding the area where it washed ashore.

The barge on English Bay is missing 2 panels from one end. – is that a hair cut for @EnglishBayBarge ? Or like Lypo? pic.twitter.com/LEyREhvGZA — Amber Belzer (@AMBERontheair) July 29, 2022

“While the seawall has remained open throughout the deconstruction process, the fencing and barriers around the work site have now been removed and the impacted area has fully reopened.”

Crews attempted to refloat the barge, but in the end, it was deemed a “total constructive loss.”

The Barge in English Bay on Í7iy̓el̓shn beach has been purchased by @VancityReynolds and @blakelively. The details of the sale haven’t been made public, but in a tweet Ryan Reynolds said, “Since I was a young boy, I’ve always dreamed of putting my Aviation brand on a boat”. pic.twitter.com/Mcwokpcp9v — 102.7 THE PEAK (@THEPEAK) April 1, 2022

The actual loss is the one every Vancouver resident and tourist feels in their hearts.

If you need a place to cope, check out the 10 best places to cry in Vancouver.