End of an era: The English Bay Barge is gone for good

Nov 24 2022, 6:41 pm
@anngibbon/Twitter | Singha Dhillon/Submitted

One of Vancouver’s top tourist attractions, the English Bay Barge, is gone forever, and the City of Vancouver is saying goodbye.

We told you earlier this month that it was “almost gone forever,” but now it’s official, and the cleanup is complete.

November 15 was the first anniversary of the beloved 3.5 million pound behemoth colliding with the Sunset Beach seawall in Vancouver.

Vancouver’s infatuation with the barge seemed instant. Folks flocked to the barge to take photos and selfies, perform stunts, and propose to their partners. We even spoke to the barge, who told us it was a liberal.

The City of Vancouver even got in on the fun, declaring the area “Barge Chilling Beach.”

barge attractions

Vancouver Park Board

At one point, people were hoping the barge would be decorated for Christmas, but that never panned out.

Now, all that’s left is a measly beach with an unobstructed view of the water and the mountains.

The destruction operation by Vancouver Pile Driving was long and painful, taking 15 weeks.

While the journey with the barge is over, Vancouver will be conducting assessments to determine if there have been any impacts on the shoreline, habitat and environment surrounding the area where it washed ashore.

“While the seawall has remained open throughout the deconstruction process, the fencing and barriers around the work site have now been removed and the impacted area has fully reopened.”

Crews attempted to refloat the barge, but in the end, it was deemed a “total constructive loss.”

The actual loss is the one every Vancouver resident and tourist feels in their hearts.

If you need a place to cope, check out the 10 best places to cry in Vancouver.

