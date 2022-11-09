Vancouver's English Bay Barge is almost gone forever (PHOTOS)

If you haven’t grabbed a pic with the English Bay Barge, you better do it soon.

The efforts to remove the art piece/eyesore from the shore of Vancouver’s west end has been ongoing since early summer and is nearly complete.

The project was slated to be done in about four months and it appears it’s close to hitting that timeline with just the hull of the barge remaining.

That could be gone by the end of next week, which would fall on the one-year anniversary of when the barge went ashore during a massive windstorm.

The barge technically ran aground at Sunset Beach on November 15, a few minutes from English Bay, and nerve-wrackingly close to the Burrard Street Bridge, but the name stuck.

The continuous efforts to remove it failed one after another until officials said it would have to be taken apart piece by piece.

“Weather permitting, the next steps will include pile removal, site cleanup, and equipment removal. The City of Vancouver and Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation will have more to share in the coming weeks regarding next steps,” the City of Vancouver said in a response to Daily Hive.

“The barge owner is responsible for all costs related to the removal of the barge. The City has been tracking all costs related to the barge and is currently seeking reimbursement for any costs incurred from the barge owner and its representatives,” it added.

Van Pile, the group contracted for the deconstruction of the barge — also known as SMT-5000 — has been providing reports throughout the process on a dedicated barge update website.

“As the weather transitions to a more traditional fall season, we’ve seen a change in the tides which affects our approach. We are doing our best to maximize our work when the tide is low and ultimately doing all our picks when the tide is high,” the November 7 report reads in part.