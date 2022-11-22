Barge, the sequel: Gravel barge capsizes in English Bay

Another barge is causing trouble in English Bay.

Two days after the one-year anniversary of the famed English Bay Barge blowing into the Sunset Beach seawall, another boat appears to be shooting its shot at internet fame.

The Canadian Coast Guard confirmed to Daily Hive it received a report of an overturned gravel barge south of Byng Bay in the Georgia Strait on November 17 just before 4 pm.

The capsized barge is currently tied to the Kitsilano Buy in English Bay, and it’s being inspected by divers before it’s moved to a dock space.

The Coast Guard confirmed there were no hydrocarbons on board when it overturned — which are the key ingredient in coal, oil, and natural gas.

The capsized barge has already made rounds on the internet after a West End resident snapped a picture of its sky-facing hull and posted it on Reddit.

“Another barge incident in English Bay today. It appears that this one was way overloaded with crushed stone and capsized. Pic of it upside-down,” the Redditor wrote.

Others were quick to chime in with jokes about the latest troubled barge.

“Almost exactly one year apart. The English Bay curse — barges beware,” one said.

“Sometimes I feel overloaded and want to capsize too. Poor barge,” another added.

The overturned barge can also be seen in livestreams of English Bay.