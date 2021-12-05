Vancouver's beached barge is becoming an unofficial tourist destination

Vancouverites are taking their obsession with a beloved beached barge to the next level by leaving reviews online of their experience.

The barge ran aground at Sunset Beach on November 15 during a storm. Then, plans for its removal were made and then pushed back continuously.

With a king tide set to occur on December 6, the barge could be removed soon via a coordinated effort with the owners, Transport Canada, and the Canadian Coast Guard.

Until then, it seems like locals are acting like it’s a permanent attraction.

It’s only been on the banks of Sunset Beach for a couple of weeks, but it’s already leaving its mark on the hearts, minds, and itineraries of locals.

Take a look at Google Maps and see if you can spot the unofficial BARGE CHILLING PARK:

At the time of publication, there were 27 Google Reviews of BARGE CHILLING PARK with an overall rating of 4.7 stars.

There’s even one question and answer already, inquiring whether or not you need a reservation for the barge.

Meanwhile, on Trip Advisor, the “Sunset Beach Barge” has racked up 17 reviews and has a 4.5 rating. It’s already ranked #166 out of 405 things to do in Vancouver.

The reviews are littered with bad puns, touching anecdotes, tall tales, and good travel advice.

Whether you’re in on the joke or you can’t wrap your head around what all the fuss is about, the barge on the beach is certainly much ado about nothing.

With files from Amir Ali.