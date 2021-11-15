Barge collides with Vancouver's seawall as extreme weather continues

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story identified the boat as a container ship, which is incorrect.

A loose barge got blown into the seawall near Sunset Beach on Monday afternoon as heavy winds hit Metro Vancouver following an atmospheric river rainstorm.

Witness Jorge Amigo captured video of the waves carrying the boat to shore, with the Burrard Bridge visible in the background.

The large ship was seen moored in English Bay before this.

THERE’S A GIANT UNMOORED BARGE ON THE LOOSE HEADING TOWARDS BURRARD BRIDGE w pic.twitter.com/bmsnbqnlv0 — Jorge Amigo (@AmigoJor) November 15, 2021

Godfrey Tait, communications manager for the City of Vancouver’s Engineering Services Department, told Daily Hive that the undethered barge came aground against the rocks across from the AIDS memorial on Sunset Beach.

He added the Coast Guard was on scene to determine next steps for removing the barge.

Barges typically don’t have their own motors or crew, and are usually towed by tugboats. They are typically anchored when staying still.