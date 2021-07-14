The 10 best places to have a good cry in Vancouver

The last year and a half gave people lots of reasons to shed a few tears, or more. But, pandemic aside, everyone needs a good cry.

In fact, crying brings with it a whole list of health benefits, according to Harvard Health.

What some psychologists call repressive coping is not the way to go about dealing with your emotions.

So with that in mind, here are the best places in Vancouver to let it out, without needing to feel embarrassed.

Where better to sob than in an empty desk or cubicle in a quiet corner of this large, maze-like library? You could even hide your head in a large textbook about quantum physics if you’re worried about being spotted.

Address: 350 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC

Obviously.

While Vancouver has no shortage of public parks, not all of them offer the same level of privacy you might be able to find at Stanley Park. Just be careful about coyotes, because they probably won’t pat you on the back.

Hint: Head to the Lost Lagoon.

While technically still in Stanley Park, Prospect Point offers a completely different vibe for your cry that is more private and more serene. You can get lost in the views of the water, the sunset, and Lions Gate Bridge.

Address: 5601 Stanley Park Drive, Vancouver, BC

Whether it’s a bus, SkyTrain, Canada Line, or the SeaBus, depending on the time of day, a TransLink vehicle is an excellent choice for a good weep. Especially if you’re not riding at peak hours. The back of any bus is a great spot, as is an empty SkyTrain or Canada Line car.

The SeaBus also offers a more scenic weep, unless you’re prone to sea sickness, in which case it’ll probably make matters worse.

Ubyssey even has a breakdown of the best buses to cry on.

What could be more poetic than leaning up against the trunk of a cherry blossom as the tears drip down your cheek? Nothing. Of course, these trees aren’t in full bloom all year round, but if the timing is right, it’s perfect.

While the stairs at the main outdoor plaza of the Vancouver Art Gallery are often used for protests, demonstrations, or toking, on a quiet day it’s a great spot for some tears in solitude. You might also see some skaters bail and hurt themselves, which might end up cheering you up.

Address: 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver, BC

While many parts of Kits Beach would make great sob spots, there’s one area in particular that is perfect, if you can find it.

If you head from West 4th down Balsam, you’ll eventually find a stairway that leads you to the area pictured above. This spot is perfectly secluded, with just some logs and rocks for you to sit on, and the meditative sounds of the ocean to comfort you.

Address: 1499 Arbutus Street, Vancouver, BC

Like a scene out of a romantic film, West Van’s Lighthouse Park is ideal for a cry. This has been a functional lighthouse since the 1870s. This park is also a National Historic Site.

Address: 4902 Beacon Lane, West Vancouver, BC

Whether you’re in tears because of a rough breakup, or because the Grouse Grind took a toll on your thighs and quads, Grouse Mountain is a great place to let off some steam, and some tears.

Address: 6400 Nancy Greene Way, North Vancouver, BC

Canada Place is generally thriving with tourists and large crowds. But there is always a spot along the railings that you can lean on, and let your tears drip into the ocean. With stunning views of Stanley Park and the mountains to accompany you, this is a great spot for some mental respite.

Address: 999 Canada Place, Vancouver, BC