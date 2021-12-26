Vancouver man pulls off epic Christmas proposal at English Bay barge

A Vancouver man used the iconic English Bay barge as the backdrop for a picture-perfect marriage proposal on Christmas Day.

Patrick Levesque suggested to his partner, Callum Snape, that a visit to the beached boat would make a good Christmas outing. But once they got to Sunset Beach and set the camera timer, Levesque dropped down on one knee.

“Just like this barge, he came out of nowhere, but we are a perfect match for each other and we are so excited for our next chapter,” Levesque wrote on Instagram.

The couple hadn’t yet seen the barge in person, and Snape wrote on Instagram that the ruse kept his suspicions to a minimum — he thought they were just taking their annual Christmas photo.

The couple has been together for almost six years, and their first date was at the Capilano Suspension Bridge, Levesque told Daily Hive.

“It’s kind of funny to be at another ‘new’ landmark for this occasion,” Levesque said. “I was really crossing my fingers for snow on Christmas Day, and I got my wish.”

After Snape said yes, the couple snapped more pictures in front of the English Bay engagement rings.

Levesque is the co-founder of a local skincare business, and Snape is a professional tourism and outdoor adventure photographer.

Their camera captured the proposal moment-by-moment, and they shared the photos on Instagram on Saturday.