Air Canada is now flying a new non-stop route between Vancouver and Bangkok

There is now a new way to reach Southeast Asia on a direct, non-stop route from Vancouver International Airport (YVR).

As of today, Air Canada is now flying a new route between YVR and Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK) in Bangkok, Thailand.

For the time being, this is a seasonal service through late March 2023 with flights departing four times weekly.

Flights departing YVR will leave Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays at 11 pm, and arrive at BKK at 5:55 am two days later. For the return trip, flights will leave BKK on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays at 8:30 am and arrive at YVR at 6:35 am on the same day.

Air Canada’s service will use the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

“We are thrilled to launch Air Canada’s first non-stop service to Southeast Asia and the only non-stop flights between North America and Thailand. Bangkok is also one of the most visited destinations globally, and we have optimized connections to and from our trans-Pacific hub at YVR to give customers convenient travel options to explore this exciting city renowned for its history, cuisine and culture, or to conduct international business trade,” said Mark Galardo, senior vice president of network planning and revenue management at Air Canada, in a statement.

“This new service from YVR is another step in our ambition to develop this hub into one of the most important trans-Pacific gateways in North America. We look forward to welcoming our customers onboard.”

In addition to providing a new way to reach Thailand and connect with other Southeast Asian destinations, the new route is expected to provide the BC economy with a boost of $2.8 million in tourism spending and $1.5 million in provincial GDP.

“We are thrilled that Air Canada continues to grow their transpacific hub at YVR with the introduction of their new route to Bangkok,” said Tamara Vrooman, president and CEO of Vancouver Airport Authority.

“This new service will provide passengers with incredible tourism options and a broad range of business opportunities in the region.”

While YVR has shed many of its pre-pandemic routes and frequencies to Asia since the start of the pandemic, it has also gained new routes including Singapore Airlines’ direct service to the city-state of Singapore.

Late last month, Fiji Airways also launched its new service between YVR and Nadi, Fiji.

And later this month, Air Canada will begin a new year-round daily service linking YVR with Houston.

YVR Airport New Flights 2020-2022