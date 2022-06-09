JetBlue launches direct flights between Vancouver and New York

If you’ve been dreaming about a trip to New York from Vancouver, it just got a hell of a lot easier.

JetBlue is launching direct flights between YVR and JFK starting today, giving travellers a convenient and affordable option to get to the Big Apple from the West Coast.

To mark the occasion, JetBlue is offering a limited number of fares for the low price of $119 available online only at JetBlue.com

The New York Vancouver connection is the first time JetBlue is offering a Canadian destination.

DailyHive spoke with JetBlue Head of Marketing Jayne O’Brien about the exciting news.

“We’re known for our award-winning service and the most legroom in coach,” she said.

While it’s an affordable service, it doesn’t skimp out on the quality. Flights offer free WiFi, live TV, and other exciting entertainment options. O’Brien also said that JetBlue offers a service called EMS which stands for Even More Space.

“Customers shouldn’t have to compromise to get a great product and a good price, and that’s what we do.”

The daily service will operate as a single flight on an Airbus A320. Complimentary and unlimited name-brand snacks and soft drinks will be offered on board.

“The addition of Vancouver to our route map marks an important milestone for JetBlue as our first Canadian destination,” JetBlue Vice President of Network Planning Andrea Lusso said in a statement.

“We look forward to not only introducing our outstanding service and competitive fares to Canadian customers but also providing access to all the cities we serve from New York.”

O’Brien added that research suggests it’s not just Vancouver travellers who are excited to head to the East Coast to New York, but that travellers from the Big Apple are just as excited to visit the West Coast.

To book your flight from Vancouver to New York, go to JetBlue.com, but act quickly since seats will likely fill up quickly.

