Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba to open new location in Richmond
Ramen joints have taken Metro Vancouver by storm, and a new one is opening up in Richmond.
Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba is opening a new location at Ironwood Plaza. The spot was the former home of a Brown’s Social House, which closed back in August 2023.
Kokoro is best known for its Mazesoba, which is a soupless ramen served with an assortment of different meat and veggie toppings. It also serves traditional ramen along with other Japanese cuisines.
Additionally, Kokoro told Dished that it plans to open a location in Surrey at 10418 University Drive, just a short walk from Simon Fraser University’s Surrey campus.
While construction has begun on the new spot, an opening date has yet to be confirmed. Be sure to check back here for more details when they’re announced.
Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba Ironwood Plaza
Address: #1020-11660 Steveston Highway, Richmond
